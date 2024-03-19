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Northwestern Polytechnical University
Xi'an, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Navigation, Guidance, and Control
Université de Bordeaux
Bordeaux, France
Associate Editor
Navigation, Guidance, and Control
National Innovation Institute of Defense Technology
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Navigation, Guidance, and Control
Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics
Nanjing, China
Associate Editor
Navigation, Guidance, and Control