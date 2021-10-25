bing xiao
Northwestern Polytechnical University
Xi'an, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Navigation, Guidance, and Control
Université de Bordeaux
Bordeaux, France
Associate Editor
Navigation, Guidance, and Control
National Innovation Institute of Defense Technology
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Navigation, Guidance, and Control
Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics
Nanjing, China
Associate Editor
Navigation, Guidance, and Control
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne
Lausanne, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Navigation, Guidance, and Control
Raytheon Technologies
Waltham, United States
Associate Editor
Navigation, Guidance, and Control
Université de Bordeaux
Bordeaux, France
Associate Editor
Navigation, Guidance, and Control
Northwestern Polytechnical University
Xi'an, China
Associate Editor
Navigation, Guidance, and Control
University of Hull
Hull, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Navigation, Guidance, and Control
Polytechnic University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Navigation, Guidance, and Control
Shanghai Maritime University
pudong, China
Associate Editor
Navigation, Guidance, and Control
Harbin Institute of Technology
Harbin, China
Associate Editor
Navigation, Guidance, and Control
University of Science and Technology Beijing
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Navigation, Guidance, and Control
Beihang University
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Navigation, Guidance, and Control
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Shanghai, China
Associate Editor
Navigation, Guidance, and Control
Harbin Institute of Technology
Harbin, China
Associate Editor
Navigation, Guidance, and Control