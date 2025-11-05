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RMIT University
Melbourne, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Aircraft Materials and Structures
Khalifa University
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Associate Editor
Aircraft Materials and Structures
KU Leuven
Leuven, Belgium
Associate Editor
Aircraft Materials and Structures
Italian Aerospace Research Centre
Capua, Italy
Associate Editor
Aircraft Materials and Structures