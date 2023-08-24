This journal will launch in 2023
Guidelines
Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Author guidelines
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Editor guidelines
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Peer review
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Publishing fees
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
EditorsSee all (128)
massimo ruzzene
University of Colorado Boulder
Boulder, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Acoustics
noureddine atalla
Université de Sherbrooke
Sherbrooke, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
james friend
University of California, San Diego
La Jolla, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Acoustofluidics
yun jing
The Pennsylvania State University (PSU)
University Park, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Ultrasound Technologies