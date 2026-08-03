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University of Colorado Boulder
Boulder, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Acoustics
Université de Sherbrooke
Sherbrooke, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
The Pennsylvania State University (PSU)
University Park, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Ultrasound Technologies
Georgia Institute of Technology
Atlanta, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Acoustic Metamaterials