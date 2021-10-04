Mission & scope

Frontiers in Acoustics is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on the diverse aspects of acoustics research.

Led by Field Chief Editor Massimo Ruzzene from University of Colorado Boulder, Frontiers in Acoustics is indexed in the DOAJ and welcomes research contributions in various domains of acoustics, aiming to bridge the gap between theoretical, numerical, experimental, applied, and clinical research. Topics include, but are not limited to:

acoustic metamaterials and metasurfaces

sound control in fluidic and particulate systems at micro to nano scales

medical ultrasound imaging

non-destructive evaluation

noise control and sound perception

Frontiers in Acoustics is organized into Specialty Sections that cover different areas of research and is particularly interested in receiving articles that convey the importance of the discipline through novel and advanced concepts of broad appeal. The journal promotes the publication of rigorous and reproducible science, with an emphasis on multi-disciplinary studies that address the most important questions and challenges in the field.

The journal supports and advances the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure by fostering innovation and advancements in the field of acoustics, which can have significant implications for various industries and infrastructures.

Manuscripts submitted to Frontiers in Acoustics must demonstrate clear relevance to the field of acoustics research, encompassing topics such as acoustic metamaterials, sound control in fluidic systems, medical ultrasound imaging, non-destructive evaluation, and noise control. Contributions lacking direct relevance to these areas or failing to advance the understanding or application of acoustics will not be considered for publication.

Frontiers in Acoustics is committed to advancing developments in the field of acoustics by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, enabling the scientific breakthroughs of the future.