Mission & scope

Frontiers in Acoustics is an open-access journal that publishes high-quality theoretical, numerical, experimental, applied, and clinical research across the field of acoustics.

Frontiers in Acoustics is organized into Specialty Sections that cover different areas of research and is particularly interested in receiving articles that convey the importance of the discipline through the novel and advanced concepts of broad appeal. Areas covered by this journal include, but are not limited to acoustic metamaterials and metasurfaces, use of sound to control fluidic and particulate systems at the micro to nano scale, medical ultrasound imaging, non-destructive evaluation, noise control and sound perception.

The journal promotes the publication of rigorous and reproducible science, with an emphasis on multi-disciplinary studies that address the most important questions and challenges in the field. Through unsolicited submissions as well as carefully selected Research Topics, we aim to create the go-to forum for the most cutting-edge research in acoustics. The journal will publish a broad variety of publication formats; please refer to the author guidelines for details on specific article types and the submission processes.