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Georgia Institute of Technology
Atlanta, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Acoustic Metamaterials
Department of Mechanical Engineering, College of Engineering, Virginia Tech
Blacksburg, United States
Associate Editor
Acoustic Metamaterials
University of Maryland, College Park
College Park, United States
Associate Editor
Acoustic Metamaterials
UMR7588 Institut des nanosciences de Paris (INSP)
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Acoustic Metamaterials