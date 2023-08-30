Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique, Université du Québec
Quebec City, Canada
Field Chief Editor
Advanced Optical Technologies
UMR7249 Institut Fresnel Marseille (Institut Fresnel)
Marseille, France
Specialty Chief Editor
Optical Coatings and Metrology
Friedrich Schiller University Jena
Jena, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Optical Imaging
Carleton University
Ottawa, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Optical Manufacturing and Design