Mission & scope

Advanced Optical Technologies is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on the latest scientific and industrial innovations in the field of optics.

Led by Field Chief Editor Roberto Morandotti from Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique, Université du Québec, Advanced Optical Technologies welcomes research contributions in various domains of optics, aiming to bridge the gap between fundamental and applied research. Topics include, but are not limited to:

consumer optics

illumination and lighting technology

image sensor devices

lithography

optical coatings

optical design

optical instruments in life science (biology, medicine, laboratories)

optical materials (polymer-based, inorganic, crystalline/amorphous)

optical metrology

optics for astronomy

optics for machine learning and applications

optics for quantum technologies

optics in aerospace/defense

opto-mechanical engineering

precision fabrication

simulation, interdisciplinary

standards

The journal supports and advances the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure. This goal emphasizes the development of resilient infrastructure, the promotion of inclusive and sustainable industrialization, and the fostering of innovation. Research areas covered by Advanced Optical Technologies contribute to innovative technologies and infrastructure in various industries, aligning with the broader objectives of SDG 9 to promote technological progress and innovation across different sectors.

Manuscripts considered out-of-scope for Advanced Optical Technologies encompass submissions unrelated to innovations in optics or those diverging from the journal's focus on advancing research in optical technologies.

Advanced Optical Technologies is dedicated to advancing developments in the field of optics by providing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public, enabling future scientific breakthroughs.