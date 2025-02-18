Open science policy

Collective knowledge, consensus for action

On 7 December 2022, Stephan Kuster, head of public affairs at Frontiers, gave a speech at our reception in the World Science Forum, the international conference on global science policy hosted this year by the Republic of South Africa. Good evening. It’s great to see you all here. My name is Stephan Kuster, I am head of public affairs at Frontiers. We are delighted to support the Forum here in Cape Town. As you many of you may know, Frontiers is a leading research publisher and open science platform. It is the third most-cited and sixth largest in the world. The science we publish is globally shared, free to read and open to all. Our mission at Frontiers is clear and simply put. We want to make all science open – so that we can collaborate better and innovate faster, for fairer outcomes in all parts of society. That’s our social purpose as a business. The World Science Form team has done a fantastic job bringing us all together to consider the influence and responsibilities of science. The scientific community has more than met those responsibilities in recent years, not least in its collective response to the pandemic. Can that […]