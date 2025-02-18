Open science policy
02 Feb 2023
Writing the future: The aspirations of early career researchers
Personal reflections on a symposium. On 9 January, Dr Anke Beck, head of European public affairs and advocacy at Frontiers, helped chair a symposium for early career researchers at the Association of Publishing in Europe annual conference. Photo credit: Frontiers There is a profound cultural change underway that will transform the way science is funded, shared, and published – and thereby the impact new knowledge has on society. Open Science, backed by broader calls for diversity and inclusion, is now a strong and growing focus for governments, funders, institutions, and authors. And of course, it is finding voice and resonance with early career researchers (ECRs), whose values and beliefs on inclusion, transparency, and trust will drive this scientific debate. In that context, at the start of the year I had the pleasure of helping to coordinate an intense and energizing symposium with ECRs. The Berlin Institute of Scholarly Publishing under the auspices of the 18th Academic Publishing Conference and the Quest Center for Responsible Research brought together researchers, publishers and platforms to listen, exchange views, and hack through new ideas, in person and online. Over forty-eight hours, with 105 participants across 10 time zones in Western and Eastern Europe, North America, […]