Open access research publisher Frontiers welcomes a bipartisan bill to expand access to artificial intelligence research in the US 

The bipartisan CREATE AI Act aims to overcome the access divide and see the benefits and risks of artificial intelligence properly weighed for all Americans.

In July 2023, US Senators Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) introduced the CREATE AI Act (the Creating Resources for Every American To Experiment with Artificial Intelligence Act). U.S. Representatives Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), Michael McCaul (R-Texas), Don Beyer (D-Va.), and Jay Obernolte (R-Calif.) introduced a companion bill in the House of Representatives.

Frontiers welcomes the move. It shows foresight, creativity, and the chance to properly weigh the risks and benefits of AI for all.

The bill proposes new national infrastructure for the US that gives researchers, academics, startups, and students from diverse backgrounds much-needed access to the computing power, resources, data, and tools needed to develop safe and trustworthy artificial intelligence.

The principle of open access to these resources – and the ambition to expand research on this cutting-edge technology to the best and brightest minds in the US – chimes loudly with our mission as an Open Science research publisher.

At Frontiers, we want to see all science open – so that we can collaborate better and innovate faster, for fairer and more equitable outcomes in all parts of society. That is our social purpose as a business.

We see the same impulse in this bipartisan bill to democratize access, unleash innovation, and spur the development of safe, reliable, and trustworthy AI research and development.

We fully agree that general, human-compatible AI could empower us all. Public trust in good science will be key. At Frontiers, we apply our AI tools to help nurture that trust.

Commenting on the bill, Dr Julia Kostova, Frontiers’ director of publishing in the US, said:

“The CREATE AI Act is bold, pragmatic, and welcome as we weigh the benefits and risks of AI. As a fully open access research publisher, we back the bill’s central proposition to expand and democratize research on this cutting-edge technology.

“The taxpaying public deserves the fullest possible access to our collective knowledge. This bill, if enacted, would help drive that outcome.”

