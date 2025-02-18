Frontiers | Science News

26 Sep 2023

Celebrating 20 years of the Berlin Declaration: Frontiers supports Open Access Days 2023 

Open access publisher Frontiers is supporting the Open Access Days 2023 conference taking place in Berlin 27-29 September 2023. The focus of this year’s event, entitled “Shaping Visions,” is on open and free access to research results, scientific literature, and other materials on the internet.  Photo credit: Open-Access-Büro Berlin Organized by the Open-Access-Büro Berlin and hosted by the Freie Universität Berlin, Open Access Days 2023 is an annual central conference on open access (OA) in German-speaking countries. It is made up of a diverse program with lectures, workshops, a panel discussion, poster sessions, and a tool marketplace. Together, these will serve as a background for further discussions on topics such as monitoring costs and assessing the ways for an equitable transformation to open access and open science.  This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the Berlin Declaration on Open Access to Knowledge in the Sciences and Humanities, an international statement on open access and access to knowledge. First published in 2003, the Berlin Declaration has become an integral part of scientific practice, defining open access and outlining actions needed to foster the open access paradigm. During the event, three keynote speakers will shed light on the transformation to open […]

09 Aug 2023

Open access research publisher Frontiers welcomes a bipartisan bill to expand access to artificial intelligence research in the US 

The bipartisan CREATE AI Act aims to overcome the access divide and see the benefits and risks of artificial intelligence properly weighed for all Americans.  Photo credit: Frontiers In July 2023, US Senators Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) introduced the CREATE AI Act (the Creating Resources for Every American To Experiment with Artificial Intelligence Act). U.S. Representatives Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), Michael McCaul (R-Texas), Don Beyer (D-Va.), and Jay Obernolte (R-Calif.) introduced a companion bill in the House of Representatives. Frontiers welcomes the move. It shows foresight, creativity, and the chance to properly weigh the risks and benefits of AI for all. The bill proposes new national infrastructure for the US that gives researchers, academics, startups, and students from diverse backgrounds much-needed access to the computing power, resources, data, and tools needed to develop safe and trustworthy artificial intelligence. The principle of open access to these resources – and the ambition to expand research on this cutting-edge technology to the best and brightest minds in the US – chimes loudly with our mission as an Open Science research publisher. At Frontiers, we want to see all science open – so that we can […]

12 Jul 2023

Frontiers responds to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy on its national strategy for artificial intelligence 

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy has launched a call for information to shape the Biden-Harris Administration’s National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy, which in turns seeks to harness the benefits and mitigate the risks of AI.  Photo credit: Frontiers A summary of our response  General, human-compatible AI could empower us all, but public trust in good science will be key. At Frontiers, we apply our AI tools to help nurture that trust.   Our Artificial Intelligence Review Assistant (AIRA) verifies that scientific knowledge is accurately and honestly presented even before our people decide whether to review, endorse, or publish the research paper that contains it.   Tackling global existential threats will require the widespread sharing of the latest scientific knowledge. All of it. We think scale matters. Good research published at scale, shared globally, and machine-read across large volumes of information, will grow our chances of success.  We welcome the chance to respond to this important request for information from the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP). Frontiers is a leading research publisher and open science platform. It is the third most-cited and sixth largest in the world. The science we publish is peer-reviewed, globally shared, and free to […]

10 Jul 2023

Ex-World Bank chief economist Dr Asli Demirgüç-Kunt joins Frontiers for Young Minds as specialty chief editor

Image: Asli Demirgüç-Kunt Frontiers for Young Minds welcomes Dr Asli Demirgüç-Kunt, former chief economist of the Europe and central Asia region at the World Bank, as specialty chief editor for their newly re-launched section on mathematics and economics. With over 30 years of experience at the World Bank, Dr Demirgüç-Kunt will bring a new understanding of economics to kids all over the world.  Laura Henderson, Head of Public Outreach at Frontiers for Young Minds said: “I’m excited to welcome Dr Demirgüç-Kunt and add a new focus into our journal. Economics is vital to the understanding of everything from our day-to-day purchases to our global power dynamics, building from the underlying theories of mathematics to real-world applications. It’s crucial for making sense of our world systems and for improving our future. We are proud that she has chosen to work with us to make this new section scope a huge success.”   Dr Demirgüç-Kunt said: “I am excited and honored to join Frontiers for Young Minds. It is a great opportunity to spark interest in the next generation of young economists and motivate them to make the world a better and fairer place for all.”  Frontiers for Young Minds is an award-winning, […]

17 May 2023

Science on tap: Frontiers co-sponsors Pint of Science Switzerland festival  

The Pint of Science festival returns to Switzerland this year 22-24 May 2023 co-sponsored by open access publisher Frontiers. Pint of Science Switzerland is part of the larger global Pint of Science event, which aims to make science more accessible by sharing recent scientific developments with the public in a casual atmosphere. The nine host cities in Switzerland are Basel, Bern, Brig, Geneva, Lausanne, Lugano, Sion, St Gallen, and Zurich.  Photo credit: Pint of Science Switzerland The annual three-day festival will take place in more than 20 hospitality venues across the Swiss host cities. Each location allows scientists to connect with the local community through a unique line-up of talks, demonstrations, and live experiments. The event’s interactive nature gives attendees the opportunity to directly engage with the host and speakers as they learn more about the latest scientific discoveries. With more than 140 speakers, topics covered span from astronomy and chemistry to neuroscience and zoology.  Frontiers has co-sponsored the Pint of Science Switzerland festival for several years. As a multinational company with locations in 17 countries, Switzerland is home for Frontiers with its headquarters located in Lausanne. Frontiers is passionate about supporting community-oriented initiatives, especially those with a focus on […]

15 May 2023

Frontiers in Blockchain announces Yun Family Prize Winners

Frontiers in Blockchain is delighted to reveal the winners of the Yun Family Prize, awarded to outstanding research articles related to blockchain technology. 1. Yun Family Best Inclusive Stakeholding Research Prize for excellence in research for the best article published in Frontiers in Blockchain’s Research Topic entitled “Inclusive Stakeholding: Reimagining Incentives to Promote the Greater Good” edited by Natalie Geld. More information about this prize can be found here.  Winner: Andrej Zwitter and Jilles Hazenberg “Decentralized Network Governance: Blockchain Technology and the Future of Regulation”. “This ground-breaking article presents the potential for blockchain technology to create a new model of governance that is transparent, secure, and efficient. The article explores the benefits of decentralized decision-making systems based on blockchain technology, including community representation, and the need for collaboration between government, the private sector, and civil society to develop this system. It also identifies the key challenges and opportunities of blockchain technology in the future of regulation. This award-winning article is a must-read for stakeholders that are interested in the potential of blockchain technology to create a fairer and more inclusive society.” 2. Yun Family Frontiers in Blockchain Prize for excellence in research for any article published in Frontiers in Blockchain within 2019 on a subject within the subject area of blockchain and its possible applications. More […]

05 May 2023

Funders share insights on open science 

Earlier this spring Frontiers hosted a research funders discussion forum to explore the challenges and opportunities faced by funders in supporting and incentivizing open science. Representatives from the European Research Council (ERC), Research Foundation-Flanders (FWO), Volkswagen Foundation and FIIBAP came together for the first time in an open discussion about the respective roles of funders and publishers in open science.  Credit: Frontiers During the conversation they all agreed that, while the level of support offered may differ depending on the type and size of the funder, all share a common objective to facilitate open access publishing and other open science practices for researchers. During the discussion, the funders shared their policies on open science and their approaches to creating guidance for researchers. Open access to publications and open research data were identified by the participants as priority issues. All funders reported finding it challenging to focus on the various elements of open science simultaneously but also acknowledged that it was critical to be able to do so.  Equity and cost were brought up as challenges that all open science actors should contribute towards solving. This was seen to be particularly important for larger funders. These funders can provide generous resources […]

02 May 2023

Frontiers responds to the US National Institutes of Health’s call on public access to science

The National Institutes of Health, the foremost federal agency for medical research in the US and the world’s biggest public funder of biomedical and behavioral research, has launched a call for information to improve public access to the findings of its supported research. A summary of our response We support a scalable, cost efficient, transparent publishing model that delivers public value for money, and we think Gold Open Access publishing is the most effective way of securing that outcome. Green Open Access publishing removes some barriers and does not perpetuate inequity, but we think lifting its standards for discoverability and sharing Green open access files widely will prove too great a cost to the taxpayer. We welcome the chance to respond to this important request for information from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Frontiers is a leading research publisher and open science platform. It is the third most-cited and sixth largest in the world. The science we publish is peer-reviewed, globally shared, and free to read. Our mission is to make all science open – so that we can collaborate better and innovate faster, for fairer and more equitable outcomes in all parts of society. That is our social […]

24 Apr 2023

Top scientists to address climate emergency in Montreux this week

Photo credit: Frontiers More than 500 top scientific researchers and influencers will meet in Switzerland later this week for the Frontiers Forum Live, which is taking place in Montreux from 27-29 April. The event, now in its eighth year, will address critical issues including the climate crisis, improving global health and well-being, and preserving biodiversity. This is its first hybrid edition, and the Forum is expected to attract thousands of invited researchers to participate online.   The mission of the Frontiers Forum is to bring together trailblazing figures from the realms of science, policy, commerce, and society. It creates a platform enabling expertise and cooperation that will hasten the transition to open science, spur the creation of groundbreaking solutions, and pave the way for a world in which all can lead healthy lives on a healthy planet. By facilitating dialogue and partnerships among these leaders, the Forum is helping to catalyze transformational change and build a brighter future.  Kamila Markram, CEO and co-founder of Frontiers, said: “It’s thanks to science that we can be together in person again and run our first ever hybrid event – this time with thousands of participants joining us online. The record-breaking development of effective vaccines […]

31 Mar 2023

Misinformation website – alerting our community

Frontiers has been listed on a misinformation website called predatoryreports.org. The website’s ownership and purpose are deliberately unclear, and the information provided both in its blog and journal listings is incorrect. The website claims to help researchers to identify trusted publishers, however, its lack of accountability, ethical oversight, committee support, or appeal process shows that its content cannot be relied upon. We do not advise our community to refer to this website as a trusted source of information and consider it to be yet another predatory index, which intentionally seeks to mislead the research community. It also seeks to undermine the commitment and work of those organizations that support the open science movement, as well as our authors and entire editorial community who support our mission of making all science open. Frontiers is accredited by and is a member of major publishing regulatory and ethical organizations, adhering to the highest quality standards and best ethical practices. These include COPE, OASPA – Open Access Scholarly Publishers Association, and DOAJ – Directory of Open Access Journals. More than 250,000 scientific editors choose to work on our editorial boards, supporting our mission and placing their trust in us to deliver it. Over one million unique authors […]

09 Feb 2023

Inspiring the next generation in STEM, Frontiers sponsors Potenti’elle en Science event

Research publisher Frontiers is a participating sponsor of the Potenti’elle en Science event taking place on 9 February 2023 in Lausanne, Switzerland. Hosted by the Suisse Romande chapter of the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA), the event celebrates the annual International Day of Women and Girls in Science. It is designed to inspire young girls to learn more about careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).  Photo credit: Frontiers Now in its third year, Potenti’elle en Science will be held for the first time as a hybrid, bilingual event in both English and French. During the three-hour event, students ranging from 8 to 18 years old will hear from keynote speakers and participate in dedicated workshops for each age group led by women currently working in STEM fields. Included among the fields represented are pharmaceutical and biotechnology, academia, and non-government organizations (NGOs). Time is also allotted for the students to engage with role models from STEM disciplines to learn more about their diverse academic and professional experiences.  Frontiers has sponsored the Potenti’elle en Science event since the beginning. Cultural stereotypes and societal conditioning impact young women’s future aspirations, often influencing their field of study and ultimately affecting their career path. According […]