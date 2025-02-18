Frontiers news

Funders share insights on open science

Earlier this spring Frontiers hosted a research funders discussion forum to explore the challenges and opportunities faced by funders in supporting and incentivizing open science. Representatives from the European Research Council (ERC), Research Foundation-Flanders (FWO), Volkswagen Foundation and FIIBAP came together for the first time in an open discussion about the respective roles of funders and publishers in open science. Credit: Frontiers During the conversation they all agreed that, while the level of support offered may differ depending on the type and size of the funder, all share a common objective to facilitate open access publishing and other open science practices for researchers. During the discussion, the funders shared their policies on open science and their approaches to creating guidance for researchers. Open access to publications and open research data were identified by the participants as priority issues. All funders reported finding it challenging to focus on the various elements of open science simultaneously but also acknowledged that it was critical to be able to do so. Equity and cost were brought up as challenges that all open science actors should contribute towards solving. This was seen to be particularly important for larger funders. These funders can provide generous resources […]