Open science policy
09 Aug 2023
Open access research publisher Frontiers welcomes a bipartisan bill to expand access to artificial intelligence research in the US
The bipartisan CREATE AI Act aims to overcome the access divide and see the benefits and risks of artificial intelligence properly weighed for all Americans. Photo credit: Frontiers In July 2023, US Senators Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) introduced the CREATE AI Act (the Creating Resources for Every American To Experiment with Artificial Intelligence Act). U.S. Representatives Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), Michael McCaul (R-Texas), Don Beyer (D-Va.), and Jay Obernolte (R-Calif.) introduced a companion bill in the House of Representatives. Frontiers welcomes the move. It shows foresight, creativity, and the chance to properly weigh the risks and benefits of AI for all. The bill proposes new national infrastructure for the US that gives researchers, academics, startups, and students from diverse backgrounds much-needed access to the computing power, resources, data, and tools needed to develop safe and trustworthy artificial intelligence. The principle of open access to these resources – and the ambition to expand research on this cutting-edge technology to the best and brightest minds in the US – chimes loudly with our mission as an Open Science research publisher. At Frontiers, we want to see all science open – so that we can […]