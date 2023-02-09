Inspiring the next generation in STEM, Frontiers sponsors Potenti’elle en Science event

Research publisher Frontiers is a participating sponsor of the Potenti’elle en Science event taking place on 9 February 2023 in Lausanne, Switzerland. Hosted by the Suisse Romande chapter of the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA), the event celebrates the annual International Day of Women and Girls in Science. It is designed to inspire young girls to learn more about careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

Photo credit: Frontiers

Now in its third year, Potenti’elle en Science will be held for the first time as a hybrid, bilingual event in both English and French. During the three-hour event, students ranging from 8 to 18 years old will hear from keynote speakers and participate in dedicated workshops for each age group led by women currently working in STEM fields. Included among the fields represented are pharmaceutical and biotechnology, academia, and non-government organizations (NGOs). Time is also allotted for the students to engage with role models from STEM disciplines to learn more about their diverse academic and professional experiences.

Frontiers has sponsored the Potenti’elle en Science event since the beginning. Cultural stereotypes and societal conditioning impact young women's future aspirations, often influencing their field of study and ultimately affecting their career path. According to the World Economic Forum, women accounted for 22 percent of STEM graduates in Switzerland in 2022. Frontiers recognizes the value of women in STEM and the importance of early exposure. Through its sponsorship of Potenti’elle en Science, Frontiers can continue to engage with the next generation of researchers in the local community of Lausanne where the company is headquartered.

Laura Henderson, head of public outreach programs at Frontiers, will be in attendance at the event. She looks forward to sharing more about Frontiers' various initiatives, such as Frontiers for Young Minds (FYM) and the Women in Science blog, and how this work aligns with the mission of Potenti’elle en Science.

The Healthcare Businesswomen's Association is a global nonprofit organization comprised of individuals and organizations in healthcare with the purpose to further the advancement and impact of women in the business of healthcare. Members are committed to achieving gender parity in leadership positions, providing equitable practices that enable organizations to realize the full potential of women, and facilitating career and business connections to accelerate advancement. The HBA accomplishes its mission through strong business networks, education, research, advocacy, and recognition of individuals and companies.

Photo credit: Healthcare Businesswomen's Association

About Frontiers

