Where are all the women in science?

While female participation in science has increased, STEM is still largely male-dominated, and a lot more needs to be done to shift the balance

The 2018 McKinsey report Delivering through diversity found that “companies in the top quartile for gender diversity on their executive teams were 21% more likely to experience above-average profitability than companies in the fourth quartile.”

In addition, the International Monetary Fund estimates that having 10% more women in executive positions would lead to a 3-8% increase in a company’s return on assets.

As we celebrate International Day for Women and Girls in Science, we clearly need to consider how to get more women involved in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

We need role models

Evidence suggests that one of the most effective ways to inspire young women is by increasing their contact with female role models.

With social media usage increasing year on year join our #UN70212 campaign and inspire the future generation!

We have chosen 70/212 as a significant number. On 22 December 2015, the UN adopted Resolution number 70/212, which we now celebrate as International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

Get involved

  1. Write your message – “I studied [insert field] science” or “I am a [insert field] scientist” or “I use [insert field] science in my job” – anything you like about who you are and what you do!

  2. Take a selfie 

  3. Post your photo on social media (Instagram, Twitter or Facebook)

  4. Tag @FrontiersIn and include the hashtags #UN70212 and #WomenInScience

  5. Tag 5 other female scientists to celebrate with us

  • Grainne McNamara on World Day for Women and Girls in Science

  • Elena Vicario on World Day for Women and Girls in Science

  • Angharad Brewer Gillham on World Day for Women and Girls in Science

