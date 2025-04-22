Frontiers Communications
22 Apr 2025
Frontiers and the Frontiers Research Foundation, in partnership with Swissnex, will host a high-impact event during San Francisco Climate Week titled “Achieving a Global Green Renaissance: Closing the Climate Implementation Gap with Breakthrough Research.” The event will bring together leading experts, innovators, and researchers to explore how open science and transformative research can accelerate solutions to the climate crisis. With a focus on addressing the gap between scientific advancements and real-world action, the event will provide a platform for shaping the future of planetary health research and sustainability.
Featured news
08 Apr 2025
Frontiers now offers a new payment solution for article publishing charges (APCs) in mainland China. Through our new partnership with CEPIEC, all APC payments for Frontiers journals from mainland China will now be processed via the SOCOPAY service. This new service streamlines the APC payment process and is tailored specifically for authors in mainland China.
Frontiers news
19 Mar 2025
In honor of World Wildlife Day, we spoke to Eliza Stott, a PhD student at the University of Melbourne, Australia. Eliza gave us an insight into how she juggles studying for a PhD and working as a wildlife ranger with her role as founder and director of Women in Wildlife, an organization which connects women and non-binary persons within the wildlife industry around the world. She also shared her thoughts on this year’s World Wildlife Day theme of ‘Wildlife Conservation Finance’ from the perspective of an Australian conservation scientist.
Featured news
03 Mar 2025
On Open Data Day 2025, Frontiers is launching the FAIR² (FAIR Squared™) Data Management Pilot, a first-of-its-kind peer-reviewed service that helps researchers get credited and cited for their work while making data AI-ready, reusable, and impactful. FAIR² Data Management leverages AI-assisted curation to structure research data for publication, making it easier to find, reuse, and analyze—both by humans and machines—so researchers can focus on discovery rather than data preparation. By making datasets shareable and optimized for reuse, FAIR² Data Management enhances research efficiency and reproducibility, accelerating breakthroughs in global health, planetary sustainability, and scientific innovation.
Frontiers news
28 Feb 2025
The rapidly evolving intersection of engineering, computer science, and technology demands a visionary approach to the field. With robots becoming increasingly embedded in a variety of industries, as the field grows, so too does the need for a more inclusive, diverse, and sustainable approach. In celebration of the International Day of Education, I am thrilled to present Robotics Inclusive—an inspiring organization founded by visionary PhD students Edith-Clare Hall, Alex Schutz, Isabelle Ormerod, Ella Maule, and Yael Zekaria. These young individuals are committed to broadening opportunities in robotics education. Working on a mission aligned with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4: Quality Education, they aim to encourage inclusivity and accessibility. Robotics Inclusive aspires to transform the landscape of robotics through innovative programs and collaborations.
Frontiers updates
27 Jan 2025
A ground-breaking sustainability project championed by leading open science publisher, Frontiers, has been designated a Pilot Science Mission for Sustainability at the International Science Council’s (ISC) Muscat Global Knowledge Dialogue today (27 January).
Frontiers news
24 Jan 2025
As Frontiers’ CEO, Kamila Markram set out ambitions for an Open Science Charter to make climate change research freely available worldwide, Ambassador Guilherme de Aguiar Patriota confirmed President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s “personal decision” to host COP30 in Belém at the COP 30 in the Amazon: Shaping Our Planetary Future event on 23 January at the World Economic Forum’s 2025 Annual Meeting.
Frontiers news
22 Jan 2025
Frontiers signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today (22 January) with the World Economic Forum (WEF) at the 2025 Annual Meeting in Davos that offers researchers further opportunities to integrate their research findings into the Forum's initiatives.
Institutional partnerships
20 Dec 2024
The latest news on our collaborations with research institutions, libraries, consortia, and funders.
Frontiers news
19 Dec 2024
As another year of the Frontiers Women in Science blog series comes to a close, I reflect on the success and impact it has had, and the continued importance of having a platform like this today.
Young Minds
18 Dec 2024
Frontiers for Young Minds, an award-winning science engagement journal for kids, is proud to share three new articles written by Nobel Prize-winners. These three Laureates now bring the total of Nobel winners published in FYM to 33 and form the beginning of the new Volume 4 of the Collection.
Frontiers news
16 Dec 2024
The julkaisufoorumi (JUFO) is a national classification forum created by the Finnish scientific community to support the assessment of quality scholarly journals. While Frontiers supports all efforts by research communities and publishers to uphold and improve journal quality, we and the researchers we work with are deeply concerned by JUFO’s confirmed decision (16 December) to change en masse the classification of Gold Open Access journals.
Frontiers news
06 Dec 2024
An open letter was published today on openletter.earth from concerned researchers in Finland responding to the JUFO decision regarding Frontiers.
Frontiers news
18 Nov 2024
In honor of this year’s World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week (WAAW), Professor Ioly Kotta-Loizou discussed her research and experience in the field of mycovirology. Ioly is head of Crop Protection and Climate Change (CPCC), co-director of the Centre for Agriculture, Food and Environmental Management (CAFEM) research at the University of Hertfordshire, and an honorary lecturer at Imperial College London and the University of Manchester. Ioly also holds several editorial roles with Frontiers, including Associate Editor for Frontiers in Virology and Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology. With over 15 years of experience in the field of molecular microbiology, Ioly's research is focused on viruses, bacteria, and fungi, with a particular interest in mycoviruses for the directed manipulation of fungi in remediation and biotechnology.
Frontiers news
11 Oct 2024
Dr Georgina Catacora-Vargas is a professor of agroecology at the Academic Peasant Unit "Tiahuanacu" of the Bolivian Catholic University; president of the Latin American Scientific Society of Agroecology (SOCLA), advisor for Agroecology Fund; and research associate at AGRUCO, Faculty of Agricultural and Livestock Sciences at the University Mayor de San Simón (Bolivia), with decades of experience in agriculture, agroecology, and policymaking. She is also a member at the IPES-Food think tank and the Ad Hoc Expert Technical Group on Farmers Rights under the International Treaty of Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture of the United Nations Organization on Food and Agriculture. Previously, Dr Catacora-Vargas worked at the Ministry of Environment and Water in Bolivia as chief of the Forest Management and Development Unit and advisor of the National Competent Environment Authority. In honor of World Food Day and in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 2: Zero Hunger, Dr Catacora-Vargas took the time to sit down with us and discuss her journey in agroecology.
