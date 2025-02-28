Empowering Tomorrow: Young scientists leading the way for an inclusive robotics field

Author: Sara Baaring

A special thank you to Ed Spence-Lewis and Thimedi Hetti for their contributions and support in making this interview possible.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) remains a focal point of discussion, particularly with its implications for robotics, as highlighted at the recent annual World Economic Forum. The event underscored the crucial need for collaboration among academia, business, governance, and civil society to effectively address global challenges. In exploring the risks and costs associated with AI across various sectors, a significant emphasis was placed on understanding the integration of AI and robotics, along with the potential consequences and opportunities this synergy presents for diverse stakeholders.

The rapidly evolving intersection of engineering, computer science, and technology demands a visionary approach to the field. With robots becoming increasingly embedded in a variety of industries, as the field grows, so too does the need for a more inclusive, diverse, and sustainable approach. In celebration of the International Day of Education , I am thrilled to present Robotics Inclusive—an inspiring organization founded by visionary PhD students Edith-Clare Hall, Alex Schutz, Isabelle Ormerod, Ella Maule, and Yael Zekaria. These young individuals are committed to broadening opportunities in robotics education. Working on a mission aligned with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4: Quality Education , they aim to encourage inclusivity and accessibility. Robotics Inclusive aspires to transform the landscape of robotics through innovative programs and collaborations.

Photo credits: Yael Zekaria, Tobit Flatscher, Didun Obilande, UWE photography society

The robotics industry encompasses the design, development, production, and application of robots across various sectors and involves integrating engineering, computer science, and technology to create machines that perform a variety of tasks. Have I got that right?

Ella: “Yes, and robotics extends far beyond engineering and technology, intersecting with fields such as medicine, psychology, art, and ethics. It is a highly interdisciplinary domain that not only shapes, but is also shaped by, human values, behaviors, and cultural contexts.

“The physical presence and embodied intelligence of robots allow them to engage in multidimensional social and physical interactions with people and place, creating the potential for profound social and cultural impact. However, this capability also means that robots are not neutral. They act within, and influence, complex human and societal systems.

“Critically, interdisciplinarity and diversity are not just features of the robotics field, they are essential to developing just and sustainable systems that truly benefit everyone, rather than reinforcing existing inequalities. The way robots interact with the world depends heavily on the perspectives and values embedded in their design and functionality. By integrating perspectives from social sciences, humanities, and marginalized communities, robotics can be designed with greater awareness of its societal impacts, ensuring that innovation is driven by inclusivity. By embracing a broad, collaborative approach, the field has the potential to develop solutions that are more ethical, equitable, and responsive to real-world needs.”

What skills are most in demand for professionals entering the robotics field, and how can educational institutions best prepare students for a career in this field?

Edith: “The robotics industry is advancing rapidly, requiring a breadth of innovators with a broad and adaptable skill set. As robotics and artificial intelligence become increasingly embedded in our lives, in healthcare, manufacturing, and assistive technologies, it is essential a new generation of innovators capable of meeting the sector’s evolving challenges is cultivated. These individuals must possess technical expertise, but also an interdisciplinary understanding of human-centered design, ethics, and sustainability.

“Among the most sought-after technical competencies are programming, artificial intelligence, and data science. However, in this new age, where many of these traditional technical skills can be supported by generative AI, a harder-to-teach, more holistic perspective, one that recognizes the social, ethical, and environmental implications of robotics, has never been more essential. This includes emotional intelligence, collaboration, problem-solving, adaptability, and communication, all of which are indispensable for working within multidisciplinary teams. The development of robotic solutions rarely occurs in isolation, rather, it necessitates engagement with engineers, designers, policymakers, and end users. Innovators must be able to articulate complex technical concepts clearly, work effectively across disciplinary boundaries, and anticipate unintended consequences. The ability to integrate these competencies is as critical as proficiency in programming or mechanical design.

“Preparing students for careers in robotics requires a structured, interdisciplinary, and research-informed approach to education. A strong foundation begins with achievement in mathematics, physics, computer science, and design and technology. Vocational pathways in engineering, digital production, and manufacturing offer a valuable alternative to traditional academic routes, while apprenticeships in automation and robotics provide direct industry experience. At the university level, robotics education must emphasize project-based, inquiry-driven, and interdisciplinary learning. Practical experience with robotic platforms, engagement with industry, and exposure to complex, real-world challenges enable students to develop robust problem-solving capabilities and apply their theoretical knowledge effectively. Embedding ethics, co-design, and sustainability within the curriculum ensures that graduates are prepared to develop robotic systems that are not only technically sophisticated, but also socially responsible. Universities must also prioritize the development of skills through collaborative projects, industry-led challenges, and opportunities for public engagement.

“Equally important is the need for educational institutions to challenge their own assumptions about what makes a roboticist. There remains a tendency to view robotics as a field suited only to those with a narrow set of technical competencies, often reinforcing structural inequalities in access to higher education and research careers. Institutions must actively work to dismantle barriers that disproportionately affect underrepresented groups, including financial obstacles, exclusionary academic cultures, and a lack of role models in advanced research. Ensuring that postgraduate study and doctoral research are accessible to individuals from diverse backgrounds is critical to broadening participation in the field. This requires concrete actions such as increasing funding opportunities, data transparency, and embedding inclusive practices in admissions and hiring processes.”

Can you share your thoughts on the current state of diversity and inclusion within the robotics industry and academia? What are the biggest challenges and opportunities you see?

Izzy: “We often refer to the most significant challenge affecting diversity and inclusion in the robotics industry as the 'leaky pipeline'. While there is greater diversity at junior levels, there is far less representation from historically marginalized groups as seniority increases. Although individual experiences vary, there's a consistent pattern where inclusive practices are not prioritized within robotics companies and institutes, leading to systemic bias and burnout.

“We know through lived experience and from gathering insights from others in the robotics industry that there is insufficient focus on supporting career sustainability for historically marginalized groups. To attract a more diverse talent pool, particularly in senior positions, we need to actively showcase representation and implement meaningful accommodations, such as for individuals with disabilities or care responsibilities. Moreover, we must integrate inclusivity into our daily working practices. We often hear from engineering and robotics professionals that Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) training often feels like a 'tick-box' exercise. Instead, we need to meaningfully embed EDI principles in our project management and in the way we review project impact. More diverse teams have greater awareness of the where global market strategy could lie, and the bias in the technology we’re creating reduces. With a greater focus on inclusivity, employee retention and productivity has also shown to increase.”

What strategies do you believe are most effective in recruiting, retaining, and promoting individuals from diverse backgrounds in robotics?

Yael: “There is a positive feedback loop when hiring diverse teams. They are shown to publish more, are more cited, and create innovations that address the needs of various segments within society, therefore reaching more communities and leading to more applicants from diverse backgrounds.

“The irony is that we have to be wary of using the AI systems our wider industry has created in an attempt to make the recruitment process more efficient, but which can actually end up excluding talented individuals due to the biased datasets they are trained on. To attract the widest pool of candidates, it is important to use language that is gender-neutral and based on skill. Better still, show that diversity is valued in an EDI statement that is specific to your organization and always be transparent about what salary range can be expected and how the final value is determined. Using an anonymized initial review process is encouraged as is having an interview panel rather than a sole decision-maker.

“Retention is where inclusivity and equity really come into play. A sense of belonging and psychological safety comes from emotionally intelligent leaders, supervisors, and line managers who maintain a culture of respect and openness to sharing ideas, needs, and concerns. Being flexible on the style of working. Similarly, ensuring the provision of childcare facilities, prayer rooms, dedicated quiet spaces, and accessible access in the workplace, on work-related trips and at conferences are just some ways to create a sense of belonging for all members of the robotics community.

“When it comes to promotion, representation on boards and in senior leadership positions signals that capability is not limited by background or experience. Additionally, time spent on EDI initiatives should be recognized as real work, equally worthy of promotion as publishing outputs or completed projects.”

Can you provide examples of successful efforts in recruiting, retaining, and promoting that you've been involved in or aware of?

Yael: “There are incredible impact-driven organizations such as Black in Robotics who advocate for diversity, accountability, and making the robotics community a more inclusive space in academia and industry, as well as engaging young people through outreach activities.

“This year we are training engineers and roboticists in creating and delivering interactive and application-focused robotics workshops for students aged 13-17 in project LaunchBox . This project is part of the Royal Academy of Engineering Ingenious award and is a collaboration between our partner organization, Women in Robotics UK ; RS Grass Roots ; and the University of Bristol . We hope that showcasing interdisciplinarity roboticists and vast real-world applications of robotics will challenge negative stereotypes and increase confidence in STEM skills.”

In what ways can the robotics industry contribute to sustainability efforts, and what examples of eco-friendly robotics practices have you encountered?

Alex: “Collectively, the robotics industry is a great enabler for sustainable practices, especially in terms of monitoring and gathering data on phenomena which we have previously had limited access to. One great example of robotics contributing to sustainability is the Digiforest project. This initiative is supporting sustainable forestry through actionable data. By deploying autonomous drones and walking robots to gather forest data and creating lightweight robotic harvesters to reduce environmental impact, the project aims to enhance forest biodiversity and improve management practices.

“Robotics also allows us to perform activities which are not possible for humans to do, for example the safe decommissioning of nuclear power plants, which involves significant risks due to radiation exposure. The UK-Japan LongOps project uses long-reach robotic arms and digital twin technology to safely and efficiently dismantle reactors at Fukushima and Sellafield. These innovations allow operations to be performed remotely, minimizing both human and environmental risk.

“These are only a few of the ways that robotic technologies have been applied to sustainability efforts. As technologies improve and AI gets better at planning, there is much greater scope to involve robotics in everyday conservation efforts. At the same time, as an industry, we must be mindful about how and where we apply robotics and their implications for sustainability goals, especially with regards to energy consumption, consumerism, and developing economies.”

In your experience, how can organizations create partnerships that ensure mutual benefit and engagement in diversity initiatives? Could you share an example of when this has been successfully navigated?

Izzy: “At Robotics Inclusive, mutual benefit is fundamental in our partnerships and collaboration. We’re keen to promote and contribute to our partners' initiatives in ways that align with their needs, while ensuring they get something back, through professional development, networking, and collaborative opportunities. As a volunteer-led organization, we want to partake in partnerships that will drive our own professional growth as well. The main success of our partnerships has been flexibility and longevity. Our collaborative activities span a diverse range: from hosting conference events and panels, being EDI consultants on proposals, being part of focus groups, and of course promoting our partners at our events. In turn, we’ve received free training, in-kind donations, and mentorship.

“Our partnership with UK Robotics and Autonomous Systems (UK-RAS) has been transformative, enabling us to pursue more substantial impact work through their longer-term funding calls. Additionally, our partnership with RS Grass Roots has been an enriching experience. We’ve been able to host events at their London office and received free training whilst promoting them as a partner as part of our Royal Academy of Engineering Ingenious award.”