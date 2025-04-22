Frontiers news

Empowering Tomorrow: Young scientists leading the way for an inclusive robotics field

The rapidly evolving intersection of engineering, computer science, and technology demands a visionary approach to the field. With robots becoming increasingly embedded in a variety of industries, as the field grows, so too does the need for a more inclusive, diverse, and sustainable approach. In celebration of the International Day of Education, I am thrilled to present Robotics Inclusive—an inspiring organization founded by visionary PhD students Edith-Clare Hall, Alex Schutz, Isabelle Ormerod, Ella Maule, and Yael Zekaria. These young individuals are committed to broadening opportunities in robotics education. Working on a mission aligned with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4: Quality Education, they aim to encourage inclusivity and accessibility. Robotics Inclusive aspires to transform the landscape of robotics through innovative programs and collaborations.