Frontiers news

22 Apr 2025

Powering climate action: Frontiers and the Frontiers Planet Prize push for adoption of open science solutions at San Francisco Climate Week

Frontiers and the Frontiers Research Foundation, in partnership with Swissnex, will host a high-impact event during San Francisco Climate Week titled “Achieving a Global Green Renaissance: Closing the Climate Implementation Gap with Breakthrough Research.” The event will bring together leading experts, innovators, and researchers to explore how open science and transformative research can accelerate solutions to the climate crisis. With a focus on addressing the gap between scientific advancements and real-world action, the event will provide a platform for shaping the future of planetary health research and sustainability.

Frontiers news

19 Mar 2025

Eliza Stott – Wrangling wombats and connecting women in wildlife

In honor of World Wildlife Day, we spoke to Eliza Stott, a PhD student at the University of Melbourne, Australia. Eliza gave us an insight into how she juggles studying for a PhD and working as a wildlife ranger with her role as founder and director of Women in Wildlife, an organization which connects women and non-binary persons within the wildlife industry around the world. She also shared her thoughts on this year’s World Wildlife Day theme of ‘Wildlife Conservation Finance’ from the perspective of an Australian conservation scientist.

Frontiers news

03 Mar 2025

Reimagining FAIR for an AI World: Frontiers introduces FAIR² Data Management

On Open Data Day 2025, Frontiers is launching the FAIR² (FAIR Squared™) Data Management Pilot, a first-of-its-kind peer-reviewed service that helps researchers get credited and cited for their work while making data AI-ready, reusable, and impactful. FAIR² Data Management leverages AI-assisted curation to structure research data for publication, making it easier to find, reuse, and analyze—both by humans and machines—so researchers can focus on discovery rather than data preparation. By making datasets shareable and optimized for reuse, FAIR² Data Management enhances research efficiency and reproducibility, accelerating breakthroughs in global health, planetary sustainability, and scientific innovation.

Frontiers news

28 Feb 2025

Empowering Tomorrow: Young scientists leading the way for an inclusive robotics field

The rapidly evolving intersection of engineering, computer science, and technology demands a visionary approach to the field. With robots becoming increasingly embedded in a variety of industries, as the field grows, so too does the need for a more inclusive, diverse, and sustainable approach. In celebration of the International Day of Education, I am thrilled to present Robotics Inclusive—an inspiring organization founded by visionary PhD students Edith-Clare Hall, Alex Schutz, Isabelle Ormerod, Ella Maule, and Yael Zekaria. These young individuals are committed to broadening opportunities in robotics education. Working on a mission aligned with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4: Quality Education, they aim to encourage inclusivity and accessibility. Robotics Inclusive aspires to transform the landscape of robotics through innovative programs and collaborations.

Frontiers news

26 Feb 2025

Frontiers and ZB MED mark second year of national agreement to strengthen open access publishing in Germany

Frontiers is pleased to announce the continuation of its partnership with the German National Library of Medicine (ZB MED) into a second year. Building on the successful collaboration established in 2024, this agreement reinforces our shared commitment to advancing open science by providing researchers across Germany with seamless, cost-effective access to gold open access publishing. 

Frontiers news

24 Jan 2025

Frontiers event sets scene for Belém's COP30 with Open Science Charter ambitions

As Frontiers’ CEO, Kamila Markram set out ambitions for an Open Science Charter to make climate change research freely available worldwide, Ambassador Guilherme de Aguiar Patriota confirmed President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s “personal decision” to host COP30 in Belém at the COP 30 in the Amazon: Shaping Our Planetary Future event on 23 January at the World Economic Forum’s 2025 Annual Meeting.

Frontiers news

16 Dec 2024

Frontiers requests open dialogue and transparent evidence regarding JUFO evaluation

The julkaisufoorumi (JUFO) is a national classification forum created by the Finnish scientific community to support the assessment of quality scholarly journals. While Frontiers supports all efforts by research communities and publishers to uphold and improve journal quality, we and the researchers we work with are deeply concerned by JUFO’s confirmed decision (16 December) to change en masse the classification of Gold Open Access journals.