Frontiers champions research integrity and responsible AI at Indo-Swiss workshop in New Delhi

Photo credit: Swissnex in India

Frontiers, one of the world’s leading open-access publishers, brings its global expertise in research integrity and responsible AI to the Indo-Swiss Workshop on ‘Research Integrity in the Age of AI’, held on 10 October 2025 at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre, New Delhi, India. Organized by Frontiers in partnership with the Indian National Young Academy of Sciences (INYAS) and Swissnex in India , the event convenes policymakers, scientists, and publishers from India and Switzerland to explore how artificial intelligence can be used responsibly in research and strengthen trust in science.

Frontiers will play a central role in shaping these discussions. Dr Frederick Fenter, Chief Executive Editor of Frontiers, will deliver the welcome remarks and join a high-level panel on “Publication Ethics and Open Science: Navigating the Publishing World with Integrity”. Dr Marie Soulière, Head of Editorial Ethics and Quality Assurance at Frontiers and Council Member of the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE), will speak on “AI in Research and Publishing: Insights for Tomorrow”, sharing Frontiers’ pioneering use of human-in-the-loop AI systems to detect and prevent research fraud.

Dr Frederick Fenter said:

"Integrity is the foundation of scientific progress. Artificial Intelligence offers unprecedented potential to accelerate discovery — but only if we use it transparently and responsibly. At Frontiers, we are working to leverage the benefits of AI to support open science and integrity as enablers of global collaboration and trust.”

Dr Marie Souliere added:

“Our approach combines intelligent detection tools with expert human judgment. From image analysis to papermill detection, AI supports editors and reviewers in maintaining the highest quality of publication. The goal is always the same: to protect science, not to police it.”

The workshop features an impressive line-up of speakers, including Her Excellency Ambassador Maya Tissafi, Ambassador of Switzerland to India and Bhutan, Dr Dhananjay Singh, Member Secretary of Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), Dr Nishant Chakravorty, Chair of INYAS, Dr Sriparna Chatterjee, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (CSIR-IMMT), Bhubaneswar, Dr Edwin Constable, University of Basel, Dr Suman Chakraborty, Director of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, Dr George Thomas, Head of Strategic Partnerships of Frontiers, Dr Geeta Vani Rayasam, Director of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR), Dr Gernot Pruschak, Bern University of Applied Sciences (BFH), Ms Jhalak Kakkar, Executive Director of the Center for Communication Governance at National Law University Delhi (NLU Delhi), Dr Caroline Sutton, CEO of the International Association of Scientific, Technical and Medical Publishers (STM), Mr Samuel Leslie, Senior Product Manager of Cactus Communication, Dr Manfred Max Bergman, University of Basel, Dr Gitanjali Yadav, National Institute of Plant Genome Research (NIPGR), New Delhi, Dr Moumita Koley, DST-Center for Policy Research, Bengaluru, Dr Kutubuddin Molla, ICAR-Central Rice Research Institute (CRRI), Cuttack, and Dr Rajendra Singh Dhaka, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

By bringing together Indian and Swiss perspectives, the event underscores a shared commitment by two research-intensive countries to uphold research integrity in an era defined by AI and open science. Frontiers’ participation reflects its mission to ensure research remains transparent, trustworthy, and a force for progress across borders.

Journalists are welcome to attend in-person or online and can register at: https://swissnex.org/india/event/indo-swiss-workshop-research-integrity-in-the-age-of-ai/

There are a limited number of places for journalists at the networking dinner following the workshop. Please email publicrelations@frontiersin.org to register your interest in attending the dinner.

About Frontiers