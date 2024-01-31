Publishing partnerships

Frontiers institutional partnerships update – spring 2023

The latest news on our collaborations with research institutions, libraries, consortia, and funders. Welcome from Frank Hellwig, Institutional Partnerships Development Manager The first months of 2023 brought several key additions to our community of institutional partners. Through these new partnerships, as well as through our longstanding relationships with many other institutions, we are pleased to be able to support a growing number of researchers, librarians, and consortiums in the global transition to open access. As of spring this year, we are happy to report that more than 650 institutions worldwide now benefit from partnership agreements with Frontiers. We look forward to welcoming more partners throughout the year, and, as our community grows, we will continue to work to better understand the preferences and needs of institutions and researchers. New partnership announcements We have announced several new partnerships and renewals over recent months. World Economic Forum Frontiers has entered into a new partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF). As part of the new agreement, Frontiers will join the WEF’s Centre for New Society and Economy and champion open science across the network. Norway national deal Norway renewed its national agreement with Frontiers. The deal, which covers 36 institutions and research […]