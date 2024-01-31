Publishing partnerships
07 Oct 2022
Working with societies – join us in conversation with Society Street
How can publishers best support societies in the increasingly complex landscape of scholarly publishing? Frontiers’ head of publishing partnerships, Robyn Mugridge, will join a panel of scholarly publishing experts from across the industry to discuss this, and other key questions, during an online conversation on publishing, societies, and open access on Tuesday 11 October. Organized by Society Street, a forum for leaders and future leaders of scholarly societies, the online discussion will be the second in a two-part series for and about society publishers. The panel, which also includes representatives from Elsevier, MDPI and Wiley, will reflect on the direction of society publishing, the challenges facing societies, and the ways that societies and their publishing partners can respond to these together. Frontiers’ head of publishing partnerships, Robyn Mugridge, said ‘As a representative of a fully gold open access publisher, I am pleased that Frontiers is able to contribute to this fantastic event, aimed at supporting societies. Society publishing is evolving rapidly, and it is critical for publishers to be fully and directly engaged in conversations about the issues that matter most to our society partners. Thanks both to Society Street and my co-panellists for creating a forum for this valuable […]