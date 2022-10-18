Frontiers to publish European Journal of Cultural Management and Policy

The European Network on Cultural Management and Policy (ENCATC) has announced a new partnership with open access publisher Frontiers. Frontiers will now publish ENCATC’s open access journal, the European Journal of Cultural Management and Policy, on its award-winning open access publishing platform. The partnership was finalized in May 2022. The journal’s archive will be transferred to Frontiers publishing platform and the first new articles are expected to be published by the end of the year.

Photo credit: Frontiers

Editor-in-chief Professor Fabio Donato said: "The European Journal of Cultural Management and Policy is fully committed to open access, a policy which will be central to scientific development in the coming years in Europe and beyond. Through this agreement, we will continue pioneering the promotion of ground-breaking research that helps advance the cultural and creative sectors."

The European Journal of Cultural Management and Policy, which aims to stimulate debate on cultural management and policy, was launched in 2011. Connecting theory and practice in the cultural sector, it is known for highlighting multidisciplinary perspectives and providing an impactful venue for experts in the field. It is currently indexed in Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI)-Web of Science and ERIH Plus-European Reference Index for the Humanities and Social Sciences.

Dr. Franck Vazquez, director of partnerships at Frontiers, commented: "We are excited to partner with ENCATC and to welcome the excellent European Journal of Cultural Management and Policy to the growing portfolio of society journals on our open access publishing platform. We look forward to working together with the journal’s team to strengthen its already well-established international reach and support its mission."

ENCATC President Gerald Lidstone, described the agreement as a "remarkable milestone in the history of the European Journal of Cultural Management and Policy and of ENCATC as an organization, further affirming our commitment to research promotion and open access publishing." ENCATC Secretary General GiannaLia Cogliandro Beyens added: "We are pleased to enter a new era for the journal through this collaboration and very much look forward to benefitting from Frontiers’ open access expertise and advanced publishing technology and services."

ABOUT FRONTIERS

Frontiers is the 3rd most-cited and 6th largest research publisher. We publish groundbreaking discoveries by the world's top experts. Scientists empower society and our mission is to accelerate scientific discovery by making science open. We place the researcher at the center of everything we do and enable the research community to develop the solutions we need to live healthy lives on a healthy planet. Featuring custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and rigorous quality standards, our research articles have been viewed more than 1.9 billion times, reflecting the power of research that is open for all.

For more information, visit http://www.frontiersin.org