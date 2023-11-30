Frontiers | Science News

30 Nov 2023

Quality of life with a hernia: a novel patient-led study in JAWS 

Frontiers publishing partnerships guest post  As part of its commitment to patient engagement, the Journal of Abdominal Wall Surgery (JAWS), one of Frontiers community of publishing partners, published a patient-led study on the impact of hernias on patients’ quality of life. Credit: Frontiers Abdominal wall hernia is a common disorder that usually requires elective surgery. Within hernia research, generic tools are often used to assess patient’s quality of life, but these do not always capture the specific concerns faced by abdominal hernia patients. Authored by both patients and medical professionals, this paper covers new ground by addressing gaps in knowledge, assessing the full impact of the disorder, and exploring whether existing quality-of-life life tools are adequate.  Susannah Hill is the article’s lead author and a hernia patient herself. She was asked to present the patient’s perspective on living with a hernia at the European Hernia Society (EHS) conference in 2022. After positive feedback from the audience, Hill received suggestions to publish the data in the Journal of Abdominal Wall Surgery.  “I wanted to raise awareness that hernias can be much more than physical, they can also impact personal relationships and mental health. Because these topics are usually glossed over in […]

30 Nov 2023

ADAR Editor in Chief debunks common myths on substance abuse disorder

Frontiers publishing partnerships guest post Advances in Drug and Alcohol Research (ADAR) is a hub for new discoveries in preclinical and clinical research around drug and alcohol addiction. The journal, which joined Frontiers’ publishing partnerships community in 2021, brings together scientists and clinicians from across the globe to discuss current and new challenges in drug addiction research. Credit: Frontiers In this guest post, ADAR Editor in Chief Dr Emmanuel Onaivi highlights and counters some common myths about substance abuse disorder.  Substance abuse remains a global epidemic, worsening when COVID-19 lockdowns led to increased drug and alcohol consumption, and opioid overdoses. As with mental health care more widely, to address the challenges of managing and curing addiction, it is vital to translate innovative research into patient care. Misconceptions about substance abuse disorder have a detrimental effect on patients and their social networks. It is essential to recognize this as a serious health concern which requires appropriate intervention to address underlying factors and promote recovery. Preventing and curing drug and alcohol addiction requires a similar approach to the one used for other mental health and neurological disorders, and it is important to publicly address common myths.  Myth: prescription drugs are not addictive  […]

22 Nov 2023

Falling Walls 2023: How open science and systems thinking can save the planet 

Open access publisher Frontiers and the Frontiers Research Foundation joined this year’s Falling Walls Science Summit held on 7-9 November in Berlin, Germany. The Falling Walls Science Summit is a prominent gathering that unites experts from various scientific disciplines to explore groundbreaking research and foster collaborative solutions for the challenges of our time. As a global platform for scientific exchange, this annual event serves as a catalyst for innovation, fostering interdisciplinary dialogue, and promoting breakthrough thinking.   The three-day event includes inspiring keynotes, thought-provoking discussions, and exciting pitches from some of the most innovative minds in science and technology, exploring how scientific breakthroughs can pave the way towards a more equitable and sustainable future. These breakthroughs cover a diverse range of topics, from physical sciences, life sciences, sciencepreneurship, art and science, and planetary health to discovering earth and space, emerging talents, engineering and technology, and social sciences and humanities.   The Falling Walls Foundation and Frontiers partnered to organize the Climate Action Future plenary table on 8 November, which addressed the slow and inadequate progress in climate action. Featuring a group of leaders in science, policy, and academic publishing, the plenary investigated the reasons behind the failure, emphasized the need to reinvigorate […]

22 Jun 2023

Predatoryreports.org: An open letter from Frontiers’ chief executive editor

To our community, In March of this year, we alerted you to the emergence of predatoryreports[.]org. This website and its authors, whose motives are unknown, deliberately seek to undermine our organization, our community, and the open access movement by disseminating false information about Frontiers.  At the risk of feeding the egos of the anonymous and irresponsible people behind predatoryreports.org with this second public acknowledgement, I report here on how we are seeking to address this issue. As responsibly asserted by the Committee of Publication Ethics in April, ‘authors and institutions should treat lists of predatory (or fake) journals with the same degree of scrutiny as they do with the journals themselves. Lists that are not transparent about criteria used should not be relied on.’ Researchers and institutions have valid questions about the quality, impact, and motives of their publishers. Predatoryreports[.]org attempts to undermine any constructive discussion by sloppily promulgating “the p-word”; unfortunately, this unethical behavior is being noticed, creating concern and bewilderment.  The p-word is a blanket derogatory term that is so easy to use that it blocks scientific, critical, and common-sense thought processes. Some employ it liberally to create a smokescreen, in the hope that no one will feel […]

15 May 2023

Why is it Important to Talk about Diversity and Inclusion in Science and Research?

We asked Dr. Alfredo Carpineti, chair and founder of the organization “Pride in STEM”, a UK-based charity organization run by an independent group of LGBTQIA+ scientists & engineers from around the world, to share his insight on the matter. The language we use when we talk about research and the work done in science is often impersonal. As if science is something that naturally happens, independently of the choices of humans. In reality, it is our choices that guide research efforts, and I think it’s important not to shy away from them. When we recognize science as a matter of choices, we bring to light what science really is: a tool for humanity. Maybe one of its greatest tools, but a tool, nevertheless. Another consequence of understanding science for what it is, it’s the realization that the choices that guide scientific investigation are influenced by people’s own ideas and biases. And so, it is important to understand and challenge the biases we possess. Understanding how we think is as equally important as understanding how the cosmos works. With that in mind, Pride in STEM, the charity I have founded and run, challenges some of those biases – in particular, those that […]

23 Feb 2023

Tips on how to write a great abstract

By Sobha Tumbapo and Tamsin Williams, assistant editors for Review Operations Image: Shutterstock.com When it comes to writing a good abstract, knowing where to start can be daunting but a well-crafted abstract is important to your research being seen. Luckily, there are some steps you can follow and some tips to bear in mind that can help you. It is a critical component of scientific writing, as it gives readers a glimpse into your study. Think of it as a unique selling point that convinces readers to invest time in reading your paper. During peer review, the abstract is what reviewers and editors use to decide if they want to work on your manuscript. Making sure it’s an accurate and strong representation of your study is an effective way to avoid delays. Then, once your study is published, search engines will screen your manuscript based on its abstract. This is your chance to help your article stand out among millions of others. From left: Tamsin Williams and Sobha Tumbapo, assistant editors for Review Operations at Frontiers Abstract structure A strong abstract will effectively communicate the research background, experimental findings, and key discussion points. And while the formatting guidelines may differ […]

29 Jul 2021

IBMS to transition leading biomedical journal to Gold Open Access

Image: Tom Robertson/Shutterstock.com The Institute of Biomedical Science (IBMS) has announced the transition of the British Journal of Biomedical Science (BJBS) from hybrid access to gold open access in partnership with Frontiers. BJBS is the biomedical profession’s leading scientific journal; featuring peer-reviewed papers and reports on the latest scientific advances and laboratory techniques. The journal will transfer from the publisher Taylor & Francis to Frontiers from January 1, 2022, in coordination with the journal’s 20th anniversary of publication. For more than 100 years the IBMS has been dedicated to the promotion, development, and delivery of excellence in biomedical science within all aspects of healthcare, and to providing the highest standards of service to patients and the public. With over 21,000 members in 74 countries, the IBMS is the leading professional body for scientists, support staff, and students in the field of biomedical science. The IBMS will continue to support the community and benefit all biomedical scientists across the globe by transitioning the BJBS to gold open access with Frontiers. From 2022, all articles will be immediately, permanently, and freely available to read, download, and access for people everywhere. Authors will retain copyright on all new articles published and the journal […]

27 Jul 2021

ESOT to transform major journal to Gold Open Access

Image: Flamingo Images/Shutterstock.com The European Society for Organ Transplantation (ESOT) has announced the transition of Transplant International from Hybrid access to Gold Open Access in partnership with Frontiers. Transplant International is the premier journal publishing the key basic science and clinical developments in organ replacement medicine and will transfer from the publisher Wiley to Frontiers’ Open Science Platform from January 1, 2022. Frontiers will work closely with ESOT’s leadership committees and stakeholders to transition the journal, including its extensive archive of articles, which dates back to 1989. All articles will be immediately, permanently, and freely available to read, download and access for people everywhere. Authors will retain copyright and published articles will be compliant with Plan S. For more than thirty years ESOT, the leading community for all transplant professionals and patients, has been committed to advancing research and clinical practice in the field of organ transplantation. They aim to improve the lives of everyone affected and optimise the outcome of organ transplantation, with a growing attention to emerging techniques of organ regeneration. The transition of Transplant International to Gold Open Access with Frontiers will continue to drive this mission, by allowing all researchers, surgeons, and clinicians across the globe […]