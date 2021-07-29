IBMS to transition leading biomedical journal to Gold Open Access

Image: Tom Robertson/Shutterstock.com

The Institute of Biomedical Science (IBMS) has announced the transition of the British Journal of Biomedical Science (BJBS) from hybrid access to gold open access in partnership with Frontiers. BJBS is the biomedical profession's leading scientific journal; featuring peer-reviewed papers and reports on the latest scientific advances and laboratory techniques. The journal will transfer from the publisher Taylor & Francis to Frontiers from January 1, 2022, in coordination with the journal’s 20th anniversary of publication.

For more than 100 years the IBMS has been dedicated to the promotion, development, and delivery of excellence in biomedical science within all aspects of healthcare, and to providing the highest standards of service to patients and the public. With over 21,000 members in 74 countries, the IBMS is the leading professional body for scientists, support staff, and students in the field of biomedical science.

The IBMS will continue to support the community and benefit all biomedical scientists across the globe by transitioning the BJBS to gold open access with Frontiers. From 2022, all articles will be immediately, permanently, and freely available to read, download, and access for people everywhere. Authors will retain copyright on all new articles published and the journal will be compliant with Plan S. Frontiers will work closely with the BJBS’ editor-in-chief, editorial board and the IBMS’ leadership to transition the journal, including its large archive of articles from the past two decades.

The IBMS’ Chief Executive Officer, David Wells, commented on the news of the partnership, stating: “We are delighted to announce this new partnership with Frontiers as we seek to improve the quality and build on the increased impact factor of our publication the British Journal of Biomedical Science (BJBS).

“We believe this will be a big and exciting step for the journal as research publishing is increasingly becoming open access. Therefore, it is right that the IBMS should support this as our members will benefit from having greater access to read about the latest biomedical research and being able to publish theirs more easily.”

The IBMS chose Frontiers due to their experience in transitioning society journals to open access. Since the start of last year, 10 society journals have partnered with Frontiers, including the European Society for Organ Transplantation (ESOT), the European Hernia Society (EHS), and the Geological Society of London (GSL), among others.

Dr. Frederick Fenter, Chief Executive Editor at Frontiers, commented: “For over 100 years the IBMS has led the biomedical science community in developing and promoting innovation and excellence in biomedical science and healthcare. Frontiers welcomes the IBMS and the British Journal of Biomedical Science to this important new publishing partnership, which will bring the advantages of full Open Access to biomedical scientists across the globe.”

