Biomedical Research Center of the Slovak Academy of Sciences signs publishing agreement with Frontiers

The journal Acta Virologica will move to gold open access publisher Frontiers in April, as part of an agreement signed by the Institute of Virology from the Biomedical Research Center of the Slovak Academy of Sciences (BMC SAS).

Credit: Frontiers

The agreement is Frontiers’ first publishing partnership in Slovakia and marks an important step forward for open access in the field of virology.

Commenting on the agreement, Dr. Silvia Pastorekova, director general of BMC SAS, said: "We are excited to partner with Frontiers and bring Acta Virologica to a wider audience. Frontiers' commitment to open access and innovative publishing solutions help us achieve our mission of advancing virology research and improving global health.”

Acta Virologica is an international journal focusing mainly on molecular and cellular virology, publishing fundamental research related to human, animal and plant viruses. Areas of interest range from the morphology of viruses to vaccines and antiviral drugs.

Established in 1957, the journal was previously published under a hybrid model by AEPress. Acta Virologica will open for submissions on Frontiers’ fully open access platform in spring 2023.

Robyn Mugridge, head of publishing partnerships at Frontiers, commented: ‘We look forward to partnering with BMC SAS for the transition of Acta Virologica to a fully open access model, and we are pleased to celebrate Frontiers’ first publishing partner in Slovakia.’

Acta Virologica joins Frontiers' growing community of publishing partners in the biomedical sciences. In late 2022, both the Journal of Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences and the Society for Experimental Biology and Medicine announced new partnerships with Frontiers, adding to the deal with the British Journal of Biomedical Science.

About the Biomedical Research Center of the Slovak Academy of Sciences

Officially established in 2016, the Biomedical Research Center of the Slovak Academy of Sciences is the largest Slovak institution devoted to basic and applied research in biomedical sciences. With the goals of fostering research excellence and innovation in the biomedical field, BMC SAS focuses on metabolic, neuroendocrine, autoimmune and cardiovascular disorders, amongst others.

About Frontiers

Frontiers is the 3rd most-cited and 6th largest research publisher. We publish groundbreaking discoveries by the world’s top experts. Scientists empower society and our mission is to accelerate scientific discovery by making science open. We place the researcher at the center of everything we do and enable the research community to develop the solutions we need to live healthy lives on a healthy planet. Featuring custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and rigorous quality standards, our research articles have been viewed more than 1.9 billion times, reflecting the power of research that is open for all.