The latest news on our collaborations with scholarly societies.

Welcome from Robyn Mugridge, Head of Publishing Partnerships

As our community of publishing partners grows, we are pleased to welcome you to our new Frontiers publishing partnerships quarterly round-up. Here you will find news of newly agreed partnerships and upcoming events as well as the latest updates on our program.

2022 was an important year for publishing partnerships at Frontiers:

our partner journals published a total of 831 articles

overall submissions to partner journals increased by 66%

we maintained an average decision time of 67 days.

Frontiers has now moved more than 16,000 partner journal articles to our open access platform – significantly contributing to our mission of making science accessible.

2023 is set to be another exciting year for our publishing partnerships and we look forward to marking further milestones in the coming months.

Credit: Frontiers

Celebrating partners: our first case study

We have published our first partner case study focused on our longstanding partner journal Pathology and Oncology Reviews (POR). Looking in detail at POR’s journey to open access, the case study celebrates the journal’s achievements and explores its aspirations for the future.

Are special issues the key to high-quality growth in your journal?

We encourage our partners to collaborate on special issues to secure a pipeline of high-quality manuscripts. In 2022 we found that when compared to manuscripts submitted spontaneously, special issue articles received:

13% more views

3% more downloads

59% more citations

36% higher Altmetric score.

New partnership announcements

We have welcomed new publishing partnerships with societies including:

Catch up on news from Frontiers

Partner Focus – Earth Science, Systems and Society

Frontiers Partner Focus is a new series of profiles spotlighting our partners. The first edition looks at the journal Earth Science, Systems and Society, which puts sustainability and inclusion at the forefront of Earth science.

Frontiers in Science - our new journal on transformational science

Frontiers in Science is our new flagship journal with lead articles and supporting content for audiences in all areas of society. Explore the inaugural hubs on organoid intelligence for biocomputing and the future of evolutionary medicine.

Article Collections on Artificial Intelligence

Are you curious about AI? Have you tried ChatGPT? Interested in learning about what OpenAI means for our future? Find answers on artificial intelligence with our top article collections about this promising area of computer science.

This $1 smart glove could help prevent dangerous births

Can inexpensive technologies provide a helping hand during birth? A new study has revealed a low-cost sensing glove that can transmit data on fetal position and force applied to the fetal head.

Upcoming events

Join us 23–26 of April in Brighton, UK, for the BNA International Festival of Neuroscience.

Find Frontiers in two events in North America: the Immunology conference in Washington, DC, May 11-15, and the pharmacology ASPET event in St. Louis, Missouri, May 18-21.

Could your society partner with Frontiers?

Get in touch to find out more about partnering with Frontiers.