Organoid intelligence: a new biocomputing frontier

Biological computing (or biocomputing) could be faster, more efficient, and more powerful than silicon-based computing and artificial intelligence, and only require a fraction of the energy.

‘Organoid intelligence’ (OI) describes an emerging multidisciplinary field working to develop biological computing using 3D cultures of human brain cells (brain organoids) and brain-machine interface technologies.

OI requires scaling up current brain organoids into complex, durable 3D structures enriched with cells and genes associated with learning, and connecting these to next-generation input and output devices and AI/machine learning systems.

OI requires new models, algorithms, and interface technologies to communicate with brain organoids, understand how they learn and compute, and process and store the massive amounts of data they will generate.

OI research could also improve our understanding of brain development, learning, and memory, potentially helping to find treatments for neurological disorders like dementia.

Ensuring organoid intelligence develops in an ethically and socially responsive manner requires an ‘embedded ethics’ approach where interdisciplinary and representative teams of ethicists, researchers, and members of the public identify, discuss, and analyze ethical issues and feed these back to inform future research and work.