Mission & scope

Frontiers in Science is Frontiers’ flagship, multidisciplinary, open-access journal focused on transformational science to accelerate solutions for healthy lives on a healthy planet.

The journal publishes a select number of exceptional peer-reviewed lead articles invited from internationally renowned researchers, whose work addresses key global challenges in human and planetary health.

Lead articles include cutting-edge reviews, original research and modeling articles, as well as descriptions of disruptive solutions, emerging paradigms, and future research directions. The panoramic scope encompasses:

human health and well-being

climate change

ecology and biodiversity

urban development

food, water, and energy systems

revolutionary advances in technologies such as artificial intelligence, biocomputing, and gene editing

the transformative role of social and economic sciences.

Each lead article is enriched by a diverse hub of content that extends its reach and impact across multiple audiences – providing further context, connecting communities, and sparking global conversations:

editorials by authorities from academia, policy, and civil society

viewpoints by influential researchers in the field, including the lead article’s peer reviewers

Frontiers Forum Deep Dive, a scientific symposium where authors discuss the article and hub content with academic peers and key stakeholders from around the world

policy outlooks from policy experts, published by Frontiers Policy Labs

lay summary, infographics, and a video explaining the lead article’s main concepts to a broad audience

article version for kids​, published by Frontiers for Young Minds

author interviews and press materials.

By creating unique and impactful bridges between researchers, decision-makers, innovators, and the public, Frontiers in Science empowers people across all areas of science, policy, and society to share and build on transformational scientific advances – and so accelerate solutions for healthy lives on a healthy planet.