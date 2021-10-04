Main content
Mission & scope
Frontiers in Science is Frontiers’ flagship, multidisciplinary, open-access journal focused on transformational science to accelerate solutions for healthy lives on a healthy planet.
The journal publishes a select number of exceptional peer-reviewed lead articles invited from internationally renowned researchers, whose work addresses key global challenges in human and planetary health.
Lead articles include cutting-edge reviews, original research and modeling articles, as well as descriptions of disruptive solutions, emerging paradigms, and future research directions. The panoramic scope encompasses:
- human health and well-being
- climate change
- ecology and biodiversity
- urban development
- food, water, and energy systems
- revolutionary advances in technologies such as artificial intelligence, biocomputing, and gene editing
- the transformative role of social and economic sciences.
Each lead article is enriched by a diverse hub of content that extends its reach and impact across multiple audiences – providing further context, connecting communities, and sparking global conversations:
- editorials by authorities from academia, policy, and civil society
- viewpoints by influential researchers in the field, including the lead article’s peer reviewers
- Frontiers Forum Deep Dive, a scientific symposium where authors discuss the article and hub content with academic peers and key stakeholders from around the world
- policy outlooks from policy experts, published by Frontiers Policy Labs
- lay summary, infographics, and a video explaining the lead article’s main concepts to a broad audience
- article version for kids, published by Frontiers for Young Minds
- author interviews and press materials.
By creating unique and impactful bridges between researchers, decision-makers, innovators, and the public, Frontiers in Science empowers people across all areas of science, policy, and society to share and build on transformational scientific advances – and so accelerate solutions for healthy lives on a healthy planet.
Editorial office
Frontiers in Science is operated by a multidisciplinary team of professionals with expertise in scientific research, scientific publishing, scientific programming, scientific events, public policy, public engagement, science communication, and graphic design – including:
Frederick Fenter, PhD | Chief Executive Editor, Frontiers
Laure Sonnier, PhD | Executive Editor, Frontiers in Science
Nina Hall, PhD | Managing Editor, Frontiers in Science
Lee Baker, MA | Editorial Adviser, Frontiers in Science
Hannah Reeves, PhD | Content Acquisition Editor, Frontiers in Science
Helen Kimbell, PhD | Content Acquisition Editor, Frontiers in Science
Ellaine De Guzman, PhD | Content Acquisition Editor, Frontiers in Science
David-Anthony Gordon, BA | Operations & Processes Project Manager, Frontiers in Science
Alice Hazelton, MSc | Head of Program and Strategic Engagement, Frontiers in Science
Julie Hawkins, MA | Head of Scientific Events, Frontiers in Science
Natalia Marczewska, MSc | Editorial Project Manager, Frontiers Policy Labs
Emma Duncan, PhD | Senior Communications Manager, Frontiers
Liad Hollender, PhD | Senior Science Writer, Frontiers
Jenny Creedon, BA | Communications Specialist, Frontiers
Marina Mariano, Julia Malone Portu | Graphic design, Frontiers
Claudia Cardia, Antonio Perez | Motion design, Frontiers
Anthony Benson | Scientific figure design, Frontiers in Science
Laura Henderson, MPhil | Head of Program, Public Outreach, Frontiers for Young Minds
Will Savage, MMedSci | Journal Manager, Frontiers for Young Minds
Hedwig Ens, MSc | Senior Journal Specialist, Frontiers for Young Minds
Journal advisers
Many members of Frontiers’ board of field and specialty chief editors, together with other experts across academia, policy, and society, have contributed to the conceptualization and development of Frontiers in Science through guidance on various aspects of its scope, mission, design, and content. These include:
Mark A Adams | Professor of BioScience and Innovation, Swinburne University of Technology, Melbourne, Australia | Field Chief Editor Frontiers in Forests and Global Change
Masanori Aikawa | Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, USA | Yoshihiro Miwa Distinguished Chair and Founding Director, Center for Interdisciplinary Cardiovascular Sciences (CICS), Brigham and Women’s Hospital, USA | Field Chief Editor Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine
Françoise Baylis | Distinguished Research Professor, Emerita and Philosopher, Dalhousie University, Canada | Member of the International Science Council Governing Board
Daniel T Blumstein | Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, University of California, Los Angeles, USA | Field Chief Editor Frontiers in Conservation Science
Consuelo Borras | Professor of Physiology, University of Valencia, Spain | Specialty Chief Editor Frontiers in Aging
Axel Cleeremans | Professor of Cognitive Science and Psychology, Université libre de Bruxelles, Belgium | Field Chief Editor Frontiers in Psychology
Matthew Collins | Professor of Climate Change, University of Exeter, UK | Field Chief Editor Frontiers in Climate
Carlos M Duarte | Ibn Sina Distinguished Professor of Marine Science, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, Saudi Arabia | Field Chief Editor Frontiers in Marine Science
Michel Goldman | Emeritus Professor of Immunology, Université libre de Bruxelles, Belgium | Field Chief Editor Frontiers in Medicine
Alex Hansen | Professor of Physics and Center Director for PoreLab, Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Norway | Field Chief Editor Frontiers in Physics
Thomas Hartung | Chair for Evidence-based Toxicology and Director, Center for Alternatives to Animal Testing, Johns Hopkins University, USA | Field Chief Editor Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence
Jeff MP Holly | Emeritus Professor of Clinical Sciences, University of Bristol, UK | Field Chief Editor Frontiers in Endocrinology
Harris Lewin | Distinguished Emeritus Professor and Robert and Rosabel Osborne Endowed Chair in Evolution and Ecology, University of California, Davis, USA
Barbara Natterson-Horrowitz | Professor of Cardiology and of Ecology & Evolutionary Biology, University of California, Los Angeles, USA | Faculty, Harvard Medical School and Harvard Department of Human Evolutionary Biology, USA
Vivienne Parry OBE | Science writer and broadcaster | Head of Engagement, Genomics England, UK
Idan Segev | Professor of Computational Neuroscience, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel | Field Chief Editor Frontiers in Neuroscience and co-Chief Editor Frontiers for Young Minds
Martin Siegert | Professor of Geosciences and Deputy Vice Chancellor, University of Exeter, UK | Field Chief Editor Frontiers in Environmental Science
Marc Struelens | Emeritus Professor of Medicine, Université libre de Bruxelles, Belgium | Specialty Chief Editor Frontiers in Public Health and Frontiers in Medicine
Gerold Stucki | Professor of Health Sciences and Health Policy and Director, Center for Rehabilitation in Global Health Systems, University of Lucerne, Switzerland | Field Chief Editor Frontiers in Rehabilitation Sciences
Steven L Suib | Distinguished Professor in Chemistry and Director, Institute of Materials Science, University of Connecticut, USA | Field Chief Editor Frontiers in Chemistry
Paolo Vineis | Professor and Chair of Environmental Epidemiology, Imperial College London, UK | Field Chief Editor Frontiers in Public Health
Yoram Vodovotz | Director, Center for Inflammation and Regeneration Modeling and Professor of Surgery, Immunology, Computational and Systems Biology, Clinical and Translational Science, and Communication Science and Disorder, University of Pittsburgh, USA | Field Chief Editor Frontiers in Systems Biology
Kongjian Yu | Professor and Dean, College of Architecture and Landscape, Peking University, China
Frontiers in Science is establishing an International Advisory Board of renowned experts representing academia, policy, and society to provide ongoing guidance to the journal. The board’s role is to provide thought-leadership on current and emerging priorities in science to help Frontiers in Science deliver its mission to accelerate solutions for healthy lives on a healthy planet. At the time of launch, advisory board members are Prof Idan Segev (Chair), Prof Kongjian Yu, Prof François Baylis CM, and Vivienne Parry OBE.
Facts
Short name
Front. Sci.
Abbreviation
fsci
Electronic ISSN
2813-6330
Indexed in
CrossRef, Google Scholar, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE
Submission
Articles published in Frontiers in Science are by invitation only. To pitch an idea for a lead article, please contact the journal editorial office at frontiersinscience@frontiersin.org. Proposals falling within the journal’s mission and scope may be considered at the discretion of the journal’s executive team.
Open access statement
All Frontiers in Science articles are published fully open access.
Frontiers’ mission is to make science open – so that scientists can collaborate better and innovate faster to deliver the solutions that enable healthy lives on a healthy planet. Research is the foundation of modern society and it’s thanks to advances in science that we enjoy longer, healthier, and more prosperous lives than ever before in human history. We want to make science even more powerful by ensuring it is openly available. This way, society will be able to generate more knowledge and accelerate innovation, health and prosperity for all.
Open access funder and institutional mandates
Frontiers publishes all articles under the Creative Commons Attribution license (CC-BY), in full compliance with funder open access mandates. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.
Copyright statement
Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.
Quality
Frontiers in Science maintains the highest scientific and editorial standards.
Editorial support
Our editorial office works closely with authors at all stages of the publication process, from the identification of priority topics and development of article concepts to the establishment of editorial teams, review and editing of interim drafts by professional editors, and finalization for peer review. The editorial office may also help arrange workshops and coordinate author groups to support article development.
Peer review
Frontiers in Science lead articles are rigorously peer-reviewed by eminent field experts via Frontiers’ collaborative peer review forum, to ensure all meet the journal’s mission and quality standards. The peer review process is overseen by a handling editor – also a senior field expert typically appointed from the Frontiers editorial board. Editorial and viewpoint articles are reviewed by a handling editor. All decisions on acceptance are shared between the handling editor and the Frontiers in Science executive team. All peer reviewers and handling editors are transparently acknowledged with their names disclosed on the published article.
Figures and illustrations
The Frontiers in Science editorial office provides support in the conceptualization, design, and production of high-quality scientific figures and illustrations for all articles.
