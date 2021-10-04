Frontiers in Science publishes three article types, all by invitation only: lead articles, editorials, and viewpoints.

Lead articles

Lead articles describe transformational advances and important new paradigms in science and technology addressing global challenges in human and planetary health. Going beyond a state-of-the art review, lead articles add novel and impactful insights to the body of literature. Typically, they offer a roadmap for the future direction of relevant and emerging fields of research, addressing challenges and solutions. The journal also publishes a limited number of articles describing original research or new research tools falling within the mission of the journal.

Lead articles are peer-reviewed by at least two independent peer reviewers, the review process being overseen by an independent handling editor.

Editorials

Editorials place the lead article in its international scientific and societal context, offering insights on its transformative themes and stimulating discussion. They are invited from prominent figures from relevant fields of science, practice, policy, and civil society.

Editorials are reviewed and edited by the Frontiers in Science editorial office.

Viewpoints

Viewpoints provide scientific commentary on the lead article. They are invited from established experts in relevant fields, including the lead article’s peer reviewers.

Viewpoints are peer reviewed by an independent expert peer reviewer.

See below for more detail on Frontiers in Science article specifications and editorial and quality processes.

Accepted lead articles, editorials, and viewpoints are published fully open access with no article processing charges. All receive a digital object identifier (DOI), published in PDF and HTML format and submitted for indexing in relevant digital archives.