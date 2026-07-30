Lanthanide carriers for biomedical imaging
Materials engineered for targeted MRI, deep-tissue optical imaging, and low-dose X-ray detection
Materials engineered for targeted MRI, deep-tissue optical imaging, and low-dose X-ray detection
A quantitative biomarker for monitoring nutrition-based interventions in chronic diseases and cancer
A roadmap for regulatory T cell therapies to restore immune balance and support tissue repair
Advancing early-stage soil research by simulating the dynamics of scientific teams with artificial intelligence
Toward safer, more personalized surgery through human–machine collaboration in the operating room
A global strategy to halt and reverse biodiversity loss across three levels of human impact
A risk-based decision-making approach for building healthier, fairer, and more resilient food systems
A transformative approach for recovering energy, nutrients, and clean water from wastewater using electrogenic bacteria
A call to transform food systems for human and planetary health
Brain-inspired computing paradigms to improve AI performance and sustainability
A synthesis of cross-ecosystem research demonstrating the impact of climate change on plastic’s environmental fate
Defining new directions in consciousness research and exploring implications for medicine, technology, and ethics
A novel innovation framework combining systems biology and data science for precision cardiovascular medicine
Strategies for combining protein sources to develop nutritious, sustainable, and broadly adopted foods
A comprehensive evaluation of geoengineering strategies to slow ice loss in the Arctic and Antarctic
An unprecedented effort to sequence the genomes of 150,000 eukaryotic species through inclusive global collaboration