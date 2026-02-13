Advisory Board

Professor Mohamed-Slim Alouini was born in Tunis, Tunisia. He earned his Ph.D. from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in 1998 before serving as a faculty member at the University of Minnesota and later at Texas A&M University at Qatar. In 2009, he became a founding faculty member at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), where he currently is the Al-Khawarizmi Distinguished Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering and holder of the UNESCO Chair on Education to Connect the Unconnected. His research interests encompass wireless and satellite communications, with particular focus on addressing technical challenges associated with deploying information and communication technologies (ICT) in underserved and disaster-prone areas.

Professor Alouini is a Fellow of the African Academy of Sciences, a Fellow of UNESCO The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS), a foreign member of Academia Europaea, and an International member of the US National Academy of Engineering.