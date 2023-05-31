Frontiers in Science Lead Article
The lead article authors discuss how they became interested in the field, how human functioning is different from current medical approaches, and more.
Aleksandra Posarac, former World Bank economist, discusses the slow adoption of functioning into medical care and how this could be overcome through its inclusion into disability assessment.
A version of the lead article written for – and peer reviewed by – kids aged 8-15 years.
Is there more to health than just the absence of disease? According to a team of researchers from Swiss Paraplegic Research and the University of Lucerne, the answer is a resounding ‘yes’.
Prof Thomas Hartung from Johns Hopkins University explains how he became interested in organoid intelligence, how far we are from the first OI, and more.
Prof Julian Kinderlerer, of the University of Cape Town and past President of the European Group on Ethics in Science & New Technologies (EGE), explores ethical and legal issues around the use of brain organoids that may develop cognitive properties, such as human dignity and rights of both donors and organoids.
A version of the lead article written for – and peer reviewed by – kids aged 8-15 years.
Scientists are developing a revolutionary biocomputing approach called organoid intelligence (OI), where lab-grown brain organoids serve as biological hardware.
Proposal for ‘intelligence in a dish’ that can efficiently perform advanced tasks raises ethical concerns.
Researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles say the approach could help tackle cancer, antibiotic resistance, food-related disorders.
Computers powered by human brain cells may sound like science fiction, but a team of researchers in the United States believes such machines, part of a new field called “organoid intelligence,” could shape the future — and now they have a plan to get there.
New plans for biocomputers with "organoid intelligence" could be in the making.
Artificial intelligence seems to be taking over our lives lately, but a team of scientists argues that something called "organoid intelligence," or OI, powered by living human brain cells could one day outperform any artificial system, and do it far more efficiently.
Brain organoids, or minibrains, contain human tissues and have potential uses in basic research, drug development and computer science.
Johns Hopkins researchers tout the promise of 'organoid intelligence,' which could one-day yield computers that are faster, more efficient, and more powerful than silicon-based computing and AI.
