Disentangling interconnected microbiomes in agri-food systems

Frontiers in Science Lead Article
Published on 31 Jul 2025
Harnessing agri-food system microbiomes for sustainability and human health
Fair, inclusive integration of microbiome science into One Health objectives requires active participation from low- and middle-income countries, emphasize Dr Fanette Fontaine and Karel Callens, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Italy.
Addressing child malnutrition with microbiome-based solutions requires in-country scientific and policy partnerships, equitable investment, open global evidence, and technical capacity building across agri-food and health systems, stress Julie Barrett O’Brien and colleagues, OpenBiome Foundation, USA.
Food system microbiomes form a complex, dynamic, and interconnected network that can be traced across soil and marine environments to primary agriculture, farming, and food processing sectors, ultimately influencing human gastrointestinal niches. These microbiomes impact both human and environmental health.
Meta-omic technologies are valuable tools that contribute to advancing our understanding of the composition, functionality, and interactions of food system microbiomes within and across ecosystems to fully leverage the potential of microbiomes.
Advances in microbiome-characterization technologies have helped to highlight the deterioration of specific microbiome networks, including decreased microbial diversity and the spread of antimicrobial resistance, and also to design positive microbiome modulation interventions.
Microbiome-based innovations and applications have the potential to improve the resilience and sustainability of agri-food systems, and the global health of animals, humans, and the environment.
An integrated approach involving all relevant stakeholders is vital for protecting existing microbiomes and restoring damaged microbial networks.
