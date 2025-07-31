Disentangling interconnected microbiomes in agri-food systems

Food system microbiomes form a complex, dynamic, and interconnected network that can be traced across soil and marine environments to primary agriculture, farming, and food processing sectors, ultimately influencing human gastrointestinal niches. These microbiomes impact both human and environmental health.

Meta-omic technologies are valuable tools that contribute to advancing our understanding of the composition, functionality, and interactions of food system microbiomes within and across ecosystems to fully leverage the potential of microbiomes.

Advances in microbiome-characterization technologies have helped to highlight the deterioration of specific microbiome networks, including decreased microbial diversity and the spread of antimicrobial resistance, and also to design positive microbiome modulation interventions.

Microbiome-based innovations and applications have the potential to improve the resilience and sustainability of agri-food systems, and the global health of animals, humans, and the environment.

An integrated approach involving all relevant stakeholders is vital for protecting existing microbiomes and restoring damaged microbial networks.