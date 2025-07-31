Disentangling interconnected microbiomes in agri-food systems

Published on 31 Jul 2025

Harnessing agri-food system microbiomes for sustainability and human health

  • Paula Fernández-Gómez
  • Dara Leong
  • Gabriele Berg
  • Fiona Brennan
  • Tancredi Caruso
  • Trevor C. Charles
  • Luca S. Cocolin
  • Lene Lange
  • Olivia McAuliffe
  • Emmanuelle Maguin
  • Orla O’Sullivan
  • Yolanda Sanz
  • Inga Sarand
  • Angela Sessitsch
  • Hauke Smidt
  • Nicholas Brereton
  • Marco Candela
  • John Kenny
  • Tanja Kostic
  • Jennifer Mahony
  • Martin Wagner
  • Paul D. Cotter
Frontiers in Science
doi 10.3389/fsci.2025.1575468
ARTICLE EVENT

Discussion with the article authors

Join a complimentary virtual symposium on next steps for disentangling interconnected microbiomes in agri-food systems.

Date & time: 11 September 2025 at 16:00 CEST
