Localized production of nucleic acid nanomedicines

Nucleic acid therapeutics could offer high-precision treatments targeting the protein anomalies underlying many conditions, with applications spanning noncommunicable diseases, such as cancer and rare “orphan” diseases, and vaccines with high adaptability, as evidenced by the mRNA vaccine responses to COVID-19 variants.

Despite their unique adaptability and high precision for personalized care, nucleic acid therapeutics have been held back by pharmaceutical challenges, commercial disincentives in rare orphan diseases, the approval and reimbursement landscape, and their high costs.

Nucleic acid therapeutics (involving essentially the same molecule, differing only in length and sequence) are uniquely qualified for platform-based personalized production in local hospital pharmacies, echoing the bespoke approach needed for orphan diseases.

Novel nanomedicine platforms that encapsulate nucleic acids within lipid nanoparticles deliver these therapeutics to their intracellular sites of action and are suitable for small-scale manufacturing, mirroring the versatility required to address the myriad presentations of orphan diseases.

The NANOSPRESSO model fuses nucleic acid therapeutics and nanomedicine delivery platforms to offer a flexible new paradigm of rapid, personalized therapeutics produced at the point of care—democratizing access to these innovative therapies, particularly for orphan diseases and low-income regions.

Interdisciplinary and intersectoral collaboration between scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, healthcare providers, policymakers, regulators, payers, and patients is pivotal to realizing the full potential of these innovative therapies while ensuring their financial sustainability and accessibility.