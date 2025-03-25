Modeling metabolism in the aging brain

This is the most comprehensive molecular model of the neuro-glia-vascular system to date, integrating the key cellular and subcellular systems, molecules, metabolic pathways, and processes required to couple neuronal electrical behavior with brain energy metabolism and blood flow.

Supplied with publicly available RNA sequencing data, the model closely reproduces known aging-related changes in brain metabolism and electrical activity, validating its utility as a research tool.

The model predicted reduced robustness, flexibility, and metabolic adaptability in the aged brain and identified various aging-associated transcription factors and potential anti-aging therapies and strategies.

We show that astrocytes may subserve the metabolic stability of neurons during aging, calling into question previous assumptions about selfish glia.

This open-source resource should help accelerate research to improve our understanding of age-related neurodegenerative diseases (such as dementia) and how their onset could be prevented or delayed.