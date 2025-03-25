 Skip to main content
3D model generated by the researchers representing the breakdown and repair of metabolism in the aging brain that might lead to dementia. Using an illustration of a dense, colorful neuronal network, it shows tangled red, yellow, and blue lines that represent neurons, glia, and vasculature.

Modeling metabolism in the aging brain

Lead article

Expert insights

3D model generated by the researchers representing the breakdown and repair of metabolism in the aging brain that might lead to dementia. Using an illustration of a dense, colorful neuronal network, it shows tangled red, yellow, and blue lines that represent neurons, glia, and vasculature.
ARTICLE EVENT

Discussion with the article authors

Join a complimentary virtual symposium on next steps for modeling metabolism in the aging brain.

Date & time:  7 May 2025 at 16:00 CEST
Register

For all readers

News