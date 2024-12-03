Solar water splitting for green hydrogen

The urgent need for humanity to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and shift to renewable fuels has driven interest in the large-scale implementation of photocatalytic water splitting using solar energy to produce green hydrogen.

Near-perfect conversion yield for photocatalytic water splitting was achieved under irradiation using ultraviolet light and the feasibility of scaling up photocatalytic solar hydrogen production by photocatalyst sheet was demonstrated using a 100m² outdoor prototype panel reactor system. These breakthroughs provide key steps toward large-scale implementation.

Proactive development of visible light-responsive photocatalysts with high solar-to-hydrogen energy conversion efficiencies, and improvement and further scale-up of photocatalytic water-splitting systems, are priorities for their large-scale deployment to be competitive with existing fuel production technologies. In this regard, photocatalyst sheets are a game-changer.

Safety is of utmost importance when handling oxyhydrogen gas that can result from photocatalytic water splitting; risk can be reduced to an acceptable level by ensuring the safety of the entire process and complying with relevant laws and regulations. An alternative to the production of oxyhydrogen gas is the separate generation of hydrogen and oxygen, which is inherently safe.

An accrediting organization composed of experts with a deep understanding of photocatalysis would be instrumental in streamlining the hydrogen production process and certifying reported solar-to-hydrogen energy conversion efficiencies, thereby supporting further scale-up and implementation of photocatalytic water-splitting systems.