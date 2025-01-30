Solving sepsis using systems immunology

Sepsis, a complex and heterogeneous immune dysregulation syndrome triggered by infection, is a major under-recognized global cause of mortality and of pandemic-related deaths.

The multifaceted nature of sepsis requires systems immunology approaches such as comprehensive omics investigations and high-end bioinformatics analyses, including machine learning.

Systems immunology is beginning to transform sepsis care toward precision medicine approaches, including diagnostics to enable early detection and immune-directed therapies tailored for specific sepsis subtypes (endotypes) and stages in disease trajectories over time.

Advances in epigenetics could inform future therapies against long-term post-sepsis syndrome and long COVID.

Research and development toward precision sepsis care should be at the heart of pandemic mitigation planning to provide a pathogen-agnostic means to reduce mortality.