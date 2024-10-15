Boosting plant immunity for sustainable agriculture

Sustainable crop protection methods, such as induced resistance (IR), are being harnessed as an alternative to the excessive use of pesticides, which can lead to increased pest resistance to pesticides and harm humans, animals, and the environment.

Induced resistance can offer long-lasting protection to help the agricultural system mitigate the challenges posed by climate change, the emergence of new diseases, and a rapidly changing socioeconomic context.

Induced resistance is not only active in plant defense but can also be exploited to improve the nutritional quality and health benefits of crop products.

Maximizing the benefits of induced resistance will require a better understanding of plant biology interactions (including the epigenetic regulation of plant defenses), IR stimuli, and the environment.

Legislative action is important to ensure the quality and effectiveness of IR products and promote their wider adoption by farmers.