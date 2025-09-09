Polar geoengineering: risks and realities

Published on 09 Sep 2025

Safeguarding the polar regions from dangerous geoengineering: a critical assessment of proposed concepts and future prospects

  • Martin Siegert
  • Heïdi Sevestre
  • Michael J. Bentley
  • Julie Brigham-Grette
  • Henry Burgess
  • Sammie Buzzard
  • Marie Cavitte
  • Steven L. Chown
  • Florence Colleoni
  • Robert M. DeConto
  • Helen Amanda Fricker
  • Edward Gasson
  • Susie M. Grant
  • Adriana Maria Gulisano
  • Susana Hancock
  • Katharine R. Hendry
  • Sian F. Henley
  • Regine Hock
  • Kevin A. Hughes
  • Deneb Karentz
  • James D. Kirkham
  • Bernd Kulessa
  • Robert D. Larter
  • Andrew Mackintosh
  • Valérie Masson-Delmotte
  • Felicity S. McCormack
  • Helen Millman
  • Ruth Mottram
  • Twila A. Moon
  • Tim Naish
  • Chandrika Nath
  • Ben Orlove
  • Pam Pearson
  • Joeri Rogelj
  • Jane Rumble
  • Sarah Seabrook
  • Alessandro Silvano
  • Martin Sommerkorn
  • Leigh A. Stearns
  • Chris R. Stokes
  • Julienne Stroeve
  • Martin Truffer
Frontiers in Science
doi 10.3389/fsci.2025.1527393
  • 45,439 views

ARTICLE EVENT

Discussion with the lead article's authors

Join Prof Martin Siegert (University of Exeter, UK) and colleagues for a complimentary virtual symposium on next steps for polar geoengineering.  

Date & time: 24 September 2025 at 11:00 CEST
