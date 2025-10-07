Transforming cardiovascular medicine with precision approaches

Heterogeneity in the complex pathobiology and presentation of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs)—the leading cause of death globally—limits the effectiveness of conventional “one-size-fits-all” therapies.

Integrative systems approaches, which involve unbiased omics analyses (especially proteomics and single-cell analyses), bioinformatics, and network science, now offer the potential for a precision medicine innovation paradigm to tackle CVDs.

Artificial intelligence is driving new opportunities in patient profiling and computational precision drug design and development.

Various RNA therapeutics in development offer promise for effective precision therapy and could help address conventional drug development obstacles, such as cost and time.

Interdisciplinary and intersectoral collaboration throughout the research and innovation pathway, underpinned by global health policy leadership, is necessary to implement a precision cardiovascular medicine paradigm.