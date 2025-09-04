The Earth BioGenome Project: scaling up

Lead article

Frontiers in Science Lead Article

Published on 04 Sep 2025

The Earth BioGenome Project Phase II: illuminating the eukaryotic tree of life

  • Mark Blaxter
  • Harris A. Lewin
  • Federica DiPalma
  • Richard Challis
  • Manuela da Silva
  • Richard Durbin
  • Giulio Formenti
  • Nico Franz
  • Roderic Guigo
  • Peter W. Harrison
  • Michael Hiller
  • Katharina J. Hoff
  • Kerstin Howe
  • Erich D. Jarvis
  • Mara K. N. Lawniczak
  • Kerstin Lindblad-Toh
  • Debra J. H. Mathews
  • Fergal J. Martin
  • Camila J. Mazzoni
  • Ann M. McCartney
  • Nicola Mulder
  • Sadye Paez
  • Kim D. Pruitt
  • Verena Ras
  • Oliver A. Ryder
  • Lesley Shirley
  • Françoise Thibaud-Nissen
  • Tandy Warnow
  • Robert M. Waterhouse
  • the EBP Community of Scientists
Frontiers in Science
doi 10.3389/fsci.2025.1514835
  • 36,771 views

Expert insights

ARTICLE EVENT

Discussion with the lead article's authors

Experts delved into The Earth BioGenome Phase II at a virtual Frontiers Forum Deep Dive session on 18 September 2025. Video available soon.

For all readers

News