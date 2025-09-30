Frontiers in Science Lead Article
Hybrid alternative protein-based foods: designing a healthier and more sustainable food supply
Join Prof David L. Kaplan (Tufts University, USA) and Prof David Julian McClements (University of Massachusetts Amherst, USA), and colleagues for a complimentary virtual symposium on next steps for alternative proteins.
Dr Francesco Branca, University of Geneva, Switzerland -- To guide healthier, more sustainable food systems, assessments of alternative protein foods must evolve beyond nutrient composition to encompass health, safety, environmental, and social impacts.
Prof Michael J. Gidley (The University of Queensland, Australia) -- Plant-based meat and dairy analogs should serve as a “gateway” toward consumption of whole legume foods, which combine sustainability with slower, more sustained nutrient release.
Prof Mark J. Post (Maastricht University, Netherlands), and Francesco Zaccarian (Mosa Meat, Netherlands) -- AI-guided design, open data sharing, and consumer-friendly terms like “blended” could accelerate innovation and broaden acceptance of hybrid protein foods.
Dr Helena Wright (FAIRR Initiative, London, UK) -- Scaling hybrid proteins requires supportive policy and financing frameworks to reduce the hidden costs of the global food system while strengthening sustainability, resilience, and food security.
Dr Alessandro Monaco and Prof Kai Purnhagen (University of Bayreuth, Germany) -- Hybrid proteins face complex regulatory hurdles, and regulatory sandboxes could help balance safety, innovation, and consumer acceptance on their path to market.
Protein sources such as plants, cultured cells, insects, mycelia, and microbes are increasingly being explored as alternatives to animal-derived proteins due to sustainability, human health, and environmental concerns.
Hybrid food products, which combine alternative protein sources, are emerging as a promising solution to animal-derived proteins, with enhanced sensory appeal, nutritional profile, affordability, scalability, and consumer acceptance, but designing them requires careful consideration of their organoleptic, health, and safety properties.
To make hybrid foods commercially viable, challenges such as environmental impact, scalability, affordability, and regulatory approval must be addressed collaboratively by key stakeholders.
The successful adaptation of hybrid food products depends on the following critical steps: (i) optimizing individual alternative protein sources [including using Artificial Intelligence approaches]; (ii) developing combinatorial technologies; (iii) creating large-scale manufacturing facilities for economic and scalable production; (iv) improving consumer acceptability via marketing, sensory, nutrition, and cost optimization; and (v) employing life cycle and techno-economic analyses to identify the most sustainable and commercially viable hybrid foods.
Reducing industrial animal use can help to shrink our carbon footprint and boost health—but doing so means we need nutritious meat alternatives that are also tasty and affordable. (Photos: Prof David L. Kaplan, Tufts University, USA; Prof David Julian McClements, University of Massachusetts Amherst, USA).
UMass Amherst food scientist aims to mix different sources of protein to create cheaper, tastier, healthier and more sustainable protein-rich products.
As the global food system targets emission cuts, health improvement, and reduced livestock reliance, scientists in the US say the answer may lie in hybrid proteins — foods that blend plants, fungi, insects, microbial fermentation, and cultivated meat.
