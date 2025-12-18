The obesity–climate change connection

Half the global population is projected to be living with excess weight and/or obesity within 10 years, placing an unsustainable burden on healthcare systems.

The food environments driving obesity via increased consumption of energy-dense and ultra-processed foods (UPFs) are also driving climate change.

Although bariatric surgery and incretinomimetic drugs offer important new therapeutic options, they cannot substitute for societal-level, systems-wide reform of obesogenic ecosystems.

Reforms necessary to tackle the obesity and climate co-crises include the following: cost transparency to address market distortions, taxes on energy-dense UPFs, facilitation of healthy food choices (including subsidies to producers and consumers), food labeling, living environments that enable healthy diets and activity, and education of the public and professionals.

Transitioning to non-obesogenic and sustainable food systems that are healthy for the planet would likely be very economically advantageous to societies.