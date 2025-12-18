The obesity–climate change connection

Frontiers in Science Lead Article
Published on 18 Dec 2025
Obesity and climate change: co-crises with common solutions
Join Prof Jeff Holly (University of Bristol, UK) and colleagues for a complimentary virtual symposium on next steps for transforming food systems for human and planetary health.
Dr Sydney Pryor and Prof William H. Dietz, George Washington University, USA—High-income countries must lead food-system reform efforts to counter the disproportionate climate and human health impacts of beef and ultra-processed food overconsumption.
Prof Tim Lang, City University London, UK—Decades of data linking food systems, obesity, and climate change have not adequately reshaped policy, necessitating a systemic recalibration of food supply, consumption, and societal norms (coming soon).
Prof Paolo Vineis, Imperial College London, UK—Systemic policy interventions that confront corporate influence could yield substantial co-benefits for human and planetary health, while reducing the economic costs of obesity and climate change.
Dr Raedeh Basiri and Prof Lawrence J. Cheskin, George Mason University, USA—Obesity-climate strategies should address socioeconomic inequities driving unhealthy eating, limit overconsumption of animal foods while evaluating alternatives, and integrate mental-health considerations (coming soon).
Half the global population is projected to be living with excess weight and/or obesity within 10 years, placing an unsustainable burden on healthcare systems.
The food environments driving obesity via increased consumption of energy-dense and ultra-processed foods (UPFs) are also driving climate change.
Although bariatric surgery and incretinomimetic drugs offer important new therapeutic options, they cannot substitute for societal-level, systems-wide reform of obesogenic ecosystems.
Reforms necessary to tackle the obesity and climate co-crises include the following: cost transparency to address market distortions, taxes on energy-dense UPFs, facilitation of healthy food choices (including subsidies to producers and consumers), food labeling, living environments that enable healthy diets and activity, and education of the public and professionals.
Transitioning to non-obesogenic and sustainable food systems that are healthy for the planet would likely be very economically advantageous to societies.
A summary of the lead article in a Q&A format, with a video.
A version of the lead article written for—and peer reviewed by—kids aged 8-15 years.
A major review in Frontiers in Science highlights how tackling unsustainable food systems—reflected by our changing food environment—is urgent for both health and climate. (Photos: Prof Jeff Holly, University of Bristol, UK, Prof Paul Behrens, University of Oxford, UK, and Prof Katherine Samaras, St Vincent's Hospital Sydney, Australia).
A major review in Frontiers in Science warns that unsustainable food systems pose an urgent threat to both human health and the climate.
Changing the consumption-driven nature of our food systems would significantly benefit public health and the climate, say the authors of a major scientific review linking environmental harms with obesity.
The world's current food systems could push global temperatures beyond the warming threshold of 2°C set in the Paris Agreement, even if fossil fuel emissions ended today, according to a study.
The same global food system that is fueling rising obesity rates is also accelerating climate change, according to a sweeping new scientific review that argues both crises share common roots and solutions.
Reviewing recent evidence from epidemiology and endocrinology, among others, the study highlights how tackling unsustainable, profit-led food systems is urgent for both health and climate.
Obesity is not the only problem the current food system is creating — a new study signals that even climate change could be the byproduct of the same system.
