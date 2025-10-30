Frontiers in Science Lead Article
Published on 30 Oct 2025
Consciousness science: where are we, where are we going, and what if we get there?
Join Prof Axel Cleeremans (Université Libre de Bruxelles, Belgium), Prof Anil Seth (University of Sussex, UK), Prof Liad Mudrik (Tel Aviv University, Israel), and colleagues for a complimentary virtual symposium on next steps for advancing consciousness science.
Dr Karnig Kazazian and Prof Adrian M. Owen (Western University, Canada) — Disorders of consciousness provide an arena for abstract theories of consciousness to evolve and inform patient care, through reproducible tests and ethical frameworks.
Prof Lucina Q. Uddin (University of California, Los Angeles, USA) — Split-brain and hemispherectomy research may yield useful scientific insights into consciousness that extend beyond individuals’ subjective reports of experiences and perceptions.
Prof Thomas Metzinger (Johannes Gutenberg University, Germany) — Artificial consciousness and postbiotic minds pose profound ethical risks, underscoring the need for responsible management of scientific uncertainty and public misperceptions about which systems may be conscious.
Prof Marcello Ienca (International Neuroethics Society) and colleagues — The convergence of AI and consciousness science demands anticipatory, globally inclusive governance to promote ethical progress and address issues of neuroprivacy, bias, and equity (coming soon).
Understanding consciousness is one of the most substantial challenges of 21st-century science and is urgent due to advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and other technologies.
Consciousness research is gradually transitioning from empirical identification of neural correlates of consciousness to encompass a variety of theories amenable to empirical testing.
Future breakthroughs are likely to result from the following: increasing attention to the development of testable theories; adversarial and interdisciplinary collaborations; large-scale, multi-laboratory studies (alongside continued within-lab effort); new research methods (including computational neurophenomenology, novel ways to track the content of perception, and causal interventions); and naturalistic experimental designs (potentially using technologies such as extended reality or wearable brain imaging).
Consciousness research may benefit from a stronger focus on the phenomenological, experiential aspects of conscious experiences.
“Solving consciousness”—even partially—will have profound implications across science, medicine, animal welfare, law, and technology development, reshaping how we see ourselves and our relationships to both AI and the natural world.
A key development would be a test for consciousness, allowing a determination or informed judgment about which systems/organisms—such as infants, patients, fetuses, animals, organoids, xenobots, and AI—are conscious.
A summary of the lead article in a Q&A format, with a figure and video.
A version of the lead article written for—and peer reviewed by—kids aged 8-15 years.
As AI—and the ethical debate surrounding it—accelerates, scientists argue that understanding consciousness is now more urgent than ever. (Photos: Prof Axel Cleeremans of Université Libre de Bruxelles, Belgium, Prof Liad Mudrik of Canadian Institute for Advanced Research, Canada, and Prof Anil Seth of University of Sussex, UK).
