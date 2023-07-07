Frontiers institutional partnerships update – summer 2023

The latest news on our collaborations with research institutions, libraries, consortia, and funders.

Our dedicated institutional partnerships team at Frontiers has been actively expanding collaborations with partners on a global scale.

This year we have welcomed official policy recommendations in both Europe and North America calling for immediate open access to publicly funded research and we have successfully onboarded more than 40 new partners, each bringing unique contributions to our growing community.

Our partnership models are designed to help alleviate the financial burden of publishing on individual researchers and to ensure that everyone reaps the benefits of open access. As our community grows, we are working hard to develop these models, with the goal of providing new sustainable and predictable options that align with library budgeting plans and open science priorities.

Credit: Frontiers

New partnership announcements

Partnerships and renewals recently announced include:

Swiss national deal

Frontiers’ national agreement with The Consortium of Swiss Academic Libraries (CSAL), first signed in 2022, was renewed for another year. Covering 15 institutions, CSAL is a valued partner in the path toward a national open access strategy in Switzerland.

Slovenia national deal

Frontiers signed the first publishing agreement with Slovenian universities, represented by the CTK Consortium. This academic library supports the scientific community in the fields of technological and natural sciences. Agreed in March 2023, the deal will be in effect until March 2026.

We have also finalized partnerships with:

Events news

We recently participated in several events around the world.

Camp ER&L

In March, Frontiers attended Camp ER&L in Austin, Texas. Camp ER&L is an annual gathering dedicated to e-resource management. Our team received insightful feedback at the Frontiers’ booth and appreciated the excellent networking opportunities.

UKSG

Held in April, the 46th UKSG conference focused on the latest open access developments. Scholars and industry professionals from around the world gathered in Glasgow, United Kingdom. Frontiers representatives enjoyed conversations with librarians from 33 institutions and consortia in the UK and Europe.

Convegno delle Stelline

In Milan, Frontiers attended Convegno delle Stelline, Italy’s only annual event for librarians that attracts publishing professionals from across the world. This year, Frontiers participated as an exhibitor in the Bibliostar fair.

Liber 2023

Frontiers attended LIBER 2023 in Budapest, 5-7 July. LIBER, the Association of European Research Libraries, is the voice of Europe’s research library community with a reputation for effective advocacy.

Frontiers Forum Live 2023 brought top researchers, innovators, and influencers together in-person and virtually, united in a common mission to accelerate the global transition to open science and mobilize solutions for critical challenges – with the most urgent being to reach net-zero carbon to prevent climate disaster.

Frontiers hosted a research funders discussion forum, where representatives from the European Research Council (ERC), Research Foundation-Flanders (FWO), Volkswagen Foundation and FIIBAP discussed the respective roles of funders and publishers in open science.

European Council’s conclusions on open science publishing. As an open access publisher, Frontiers is ready to work with European institutions to find the optimal, equitable and productive finance and funding model to publish robust science at scale.

