University of Miami and Frontiers partner on a flat fee open access agreement

Richter Library. Image: courtesy of the University of Miami.

Lausanne, 1 July 2025 – Frontiers and the University of Miami are pleased to announce a new flat fee open access publishing agreement. Through this partnership, affiliated researchers can publish in a selection of leading peer-reviewed journals without incurring article processing charges (APCs), which are fully covered by the University.

The agreement includes five high-impact titles from Frontiers’ portfolio:

Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology

Frontiers in Immunology

Frontiers in Marine Science

Frontiers in Oncology

Frontiers in Physiology

These journals are among the most widely read and cited in their respective fields, providing University of Miami researchers with reputable platforms to share their work openly and reach a global audience. This partnership reflects the University’s commitment to fostering open science, increasing the global visibility of its research, and supporting its academic community with sustainable and equitable publishing solutions.

Brian O’Connor, Head of Institutional Partnerships, said:

“We’re delighted to strengthen our partnership with the University of Miami through this flat fee open access agreement. By deepening our collaboration, we’re making it even easier for researchers to publish openly and maximize the reach of their work, all while providing the University with a sustainable, transparent solution for managing publishing costs. We look forward to building on our shared commitment to advancing open science.”

In addition to eliminating APCs for authors, the flat fee model makes it easier for researchers to publish their work. It reduces administrative burden, increases research discoverability, and encourages collaboration within and across academic communities. For the University, it provides a predictable and transparent approach to managing publishing costs while creating a trusted, high-quality publishing avenue for its researchers to share their work openly with the world.

This partnership has been welcomed across the University of Miami, from institutional leadership to faculty and library services, underscoring its broad impact on the academic community.

Dr. Maria Alcaide, Vice Provost for Research and Scholarship at the University of Miami, said:

“Researchers at the University of Miami are making groundbreaking discoveries and important contributions across a wide range of fields. We are thrilled with this partnership that will significantly enhance the visibility of their work, making it broadly accessible in some of the highest impact journals in their disciplines.”

Dr. Francesco Travascio, Associate Professor in the department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering in the College of Engineering and the department of Orthopaedics in the Miller School of Medicine, and past chair of the Senate Library Committee, said:

“I wholeheartedly support this partnership, which addresses the need to publish faculty research outputs in high-impact journals, including those that happen to be gold open-access journals with a business model based on article processing charges.”

Kineret Ben-Knaan, Director of Technical Services in the University of Miami Libraries, said:

“Open access is central to the Libraries’ mission of expanding the reach and relevance of the University of Miami’s research. By partnering with Frontiers, we’re removing cost barriers for our researchers interested in publishing in high-impact, gold open access — thereby accelerating scientific progress and societal impact.”

To benefit from this agreement, the corresponding author must be affiliated with the University of Miami and use their institutional email address when submitting their manuscripts.

With this partnership, the University of Miami joins a global network of more than 700 institutions that support open access through tailored institutional agreements with Frontiers.

About Frontiers

Frontiers is an open access publisher connecting researchers worldwide. Our role is to provide the world’s scientists with a rigorous and efficient publishing experience. Powered by custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and a collaborative peer review, our community journals give experts in more than 1,800 academic fields an open access platform to publish high quality, high impact research. For more information on Frontiers’ OA agreements please fill in this form or contact us at institutions@frontiersin.org.

About the University of Miami

The University of Miami is one of America's top research universities, located in one of the most dynamic and multicultural cities in the world. More than 19,000 students from around the world are pursuing their academic goals at the University of Miami, a vibrant and diverse community focused on teaching and learning, the discovery of new knowledge, and service to the South Florida region and beyond.