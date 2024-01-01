Fully Open Access Agreements

Transform your institution’s publishing strategy

Your library plays a vital role in driving impactful research, and we’re maximizing it by removing the barriers to publishing. Our fully open access agreements make publishing easier and free of charge for your researchers, helping them innovate faster to deliver the solutions that enable healthy lives on a healthy planet.

We understand that each institution has unique needs, so we provide you with personalized support to ensure a smooth experience throughout our agreement. With different financial resources in mind, we designed our institutional payment models to be adaptable. This empowers you to choose the funding option that best matches your budget while supporting your researchers' objectives.

Why choose flat fee agreements

Budget simplicity with one clear, predictable annual fee, freeing up resources for other crucial initiatives. ​

Access to the latest insights and publishing technology , ensuring research is open, accessible, and easily readable. ​

Position your institution at the forefront of scientific publishing , delivering unparalleled value and impact to your research community.​

Support your researchers in publishing high-quality peer-reviewed articles across all Frontiers journals.​

Plan and allocate funds with efficiency

For librarians, navigating the ever-changing landscape of scholarly publishing can feel like a constant budget balancing act. Unpredictable publishing expenses often throw a wrench into meticulously planned allocations, leaving you scrambling to cover unexpected fees.

However, the flat fee model in Open Access offers a solution that can transform budgeting from a reactive struggle to a proactive and efficient process. With an annual all-inclusive publishing fee, you can plan and allocate funds with greater consistency and regularity while eliminating unpredictable publishing costs - enabling you to focus on other business-critical initiatives.

Amplify your institution's impact

Beyond empowering researchers, our partnership offers several benefits to your institution:

Foster a vibrant research community within your institution – free from financial publishing barriers.

Extend your institution's engagement through open access, reaching academics, policymakers, industry professionals, journalists, and the public.

Enhance your institution’s reputation as a leading hub of scholarly knowledge with unrestricted access to publishing.

Open access makes research freely accessible to everyone, regardless of their institution or discipline. This accessibility promotes collaboration and the sharing of knowledge across diverse academic communities to drive innovation and impact.

Unrestricted access to publishing

This model enables researchers to submit their work without waiting for approval from your institution. This direct approach empowers researchers to focus on their research and dissemination efforts, reducing delays and uncertainty associated with traditional publishing models.

Enable your researchers to rapidly share findings and amplify their impact within their field and beyond.

Empower your faculty and students to build on research with new findings, pursue innovative directions , and explore deeper the topics that matter most.

Support your researchers in developing a robust research portfolio and open doors to career advancements.

Attract top researchers to elevate their work and your institution globally.

Together, we can empower researchers and elevate the impact of their research through open and accessible publishing.

Transparent and collaborative partnerships

Our partnerships are founded on transparency and collaboration. We collaborate with hundreds of institutions worldwide to improve how institutions and researchers are supported. If you are interested in setting up an institutional partnership and need more information, please get in touch with us today.