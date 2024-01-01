Fully open access agreements

Unlimited publishing at no cost to the researcher

We place researchers at the center of everything we do and empower them through pioneering technology, artificial intelligence, outstanding service, and rigorous quality standards. Our flat fee agreements represent our commitment to fostering a more inclusive and accessible publishing landscape by supporting a future where research drives progress for the benefit of all.

Why publish with us?

Your work deserves a global audience. But traditional paywalled publications can restrict access, limiting the impact of your findings. This innovative model allows researchers at partner institutions to publish unlimited articles in our peer-reviewed journals at no cost to you.

Reach a broader readership for your research, fostering new collaborations and accelerating scientific progress.

Drive faster discovery by making your work readily accessible to other researchers, allowing them to build upon your findings .

Maximize the visibility and citations of your work, leading to greater recognition for your contributions.

By removing the financial burden away from the researcher, our institutional open access flat fee model enables you to focus on what matters most – conducting groundbreaking research and sharing your findings with the world. Explore our high-impact portfolio across various disciplines and find the right journal for your work.

Transformed partnerships

This initiative is fueled by the collaboration with visionary institutions that recognize the importance of open access. By partnering with us, institutions are actively contributing to:

Open and inclusive research environment, ensuring wider dissemination of scientific knowledge.

Enhanced research impact by making your work freely accessible to a global audience.

Increased collaboration and knowledge exchange within the scientific community.

Are you affiliated with one of these institutions?

Frontiers is proud to partner with a growing number of institutions that have adopted our flat fee model. This newly-adopted approach provides unlimited open access publication opportunities for researchers. Explore the list below to see if your institution is among them.

Partnership with ZB MED consortium

Through this national agreement, German research centers and libraries enable affiliated researchers to publish across all Frontiers journals at no charge to the researcher. Institutions wishing to benefit from the flat fee or choosing to receive the discount on article-based charges can opt in at any time.

Partnership with Bibsam consortium

Through this Swedish national agreement, covered by four national funders, affiliated researchers can publish across all Frontiers journals at no charge to them or their institutions.

Universities and colleges

Government authorities and research institutes

Partnership with Kansas University

Corresponding authors affiliated with the University of Kansas’ Lawrence and Edwards campuses receive unlimited publishing across all Frontiers journals without charge to the researcher.

Partnership with University of California Libraries

Our partnership with the UC Libraries includes 19 Frontiers journals and amplifies the impact of the libraries, students, and faculty of the University of California consortium within two key portfolios.

Is your institution not a partner yet?

Our partnerships are founded on transparency and collaboration. We understand that each institution has unique needs, so we provide you with personalized support to ensure a smooth experience throughout our agreement. We also offer other institutional models that might be a better fit for your institution. For our full list of our valued partners, please visit this page.

If you want to join them, tell your librarian about Frontiers institutional plans—just submit our recommendation form.

If you are an institutional representative and want to learn more about our institutional plans, explore our institutional payment options.