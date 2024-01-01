Institutional partnerships for researchers

We place the researcher at the center of everything we do, enabling your community to develop the solutions we need to live healthy lives on a healthy planet. To support this mission, our institutional partnerships program makes it easier for any author affiliated with a partner institution to publish with us without payment obstacles.

The benefits of our program

The Frontiers Institutional Partnerships program streamlines the publication process for authors interested in publishing in our journals, while also expanding the accessibility of research articles to a broader audience.

Your submission process will be simplified with guidelines and a standardized format to ensure efficient processing.

You can increase the impact of your research by improving its discoverability and engagement within the global research community.

You'll be released of some or all responsibility for Article Publishing Charges (APCs), depending on the agreement.

Make your mark

Publishing with Frontiers is an opportunity to increase the reach of your research.

Articles are freely and permanently available immediately after publication, ensuring maximum impact and visibility.

Research is published faster, with an average time from acceptance to publication of 30 days .

We use the latest custom-built technology and AI tools to support researchers at every stage of the publishing process, from submission to publication – saving you time that can be spent on your research priorities.

Our strong and transparent peer-review process maximizes quality and is handled by active researchers, appointed to our editorial boards according to strict excellence criteria.

A place for your work

Selecting an appropriate journal ensures that your research reaches the right people. Frontiers has over 220 journals in various areas of knowledge: 72 have a Journal Impact Factor and 79 have a CiteScore.

Is your institution a Frontiers partner?

We work with hundreds of research institutions, libraries, consortia, and funders worldwide. Visit our partners page to find out if your institution is partnered with us already and whether you meet the eligibility criteria for financial support.

Your institution can become a partner individually or through a national consortium agreement. More than 700 institutions across the world already collaborate with Frontiers in this way. If you want to recommend our institutional plans to your librarian, fill in this recommendation form.