Researchers

Frequently asked questions

How do I know my institution is a Frontiers partner?

To verify whether your institution is a Frontiers partner, please visit our institutional partners page. Use the "Search" bar at the top of the page to type in your institution's name. If your institution is a Frontiers partner, it will appear in the search results, along with details about the partnership.

If my institution is a partner, do I need to tell my institution I’m publishing with Frontiers?

It isn't usually necessary for you to notify your institution that you're publishing with Frontiers if your institution is a partner. Typically, the partnership agreement is structured to automatically associate your submissions with your institution based on your affiliated email address. However, the process can vary depending on the specific terms of the partnership agreement between Frontiers and your institution. Some institutions have opted to validate submissions' eligibility individually, which might require you to inform them. To get the most accurate information, it is best to confirm the terms of the partnership agreement with your institution's library or the department that manages the partnership. This way, you'll know if there are any additional steps you need to follow.



What are the general eligibility criteria?

Eligibility to benefit from a Frontiers institutional partnership typically depends on a few factors defined by the institution itself, but generally, these are some of the requirements:

Affiliation: you must be affiliated with the partner institution at the time of manuscript submission. This is typically determined by the institutional email address you use during submission.

Corresponding authorship: most partnerships only cover papers in which an eligible author from the partner institution is the submitting or corresponding author.

Type of manuscript: depending on the agreement, certain types of manuscripts may be covered more than others. For example, some agreements may cover original research articles but not opinion or commentary pieces.

Funding: certain agreements may also consider whether the research was funded by the partner institution.

Please note that these are just general criteria. The specific eligibility criteria will be stipulated in the membership agreement between Frontiers and the partner institution. Thus, it's always best to check directly with your institution's library if you're unsure about your eligibility.

What does the institutional partnership cover, and are there any additional charges?

An institutional partnership with Frontiers primarily covers article publishing charges (APCs), which are necessary for open-access publishing. Generally, the partnership should cover those charges fully or partially, depending on the specific terms of the agreement with your institution. For example, in some cases, if the funding allocated by your institution for publishing costs in a given year is exhausted, you may be required to contribute towards the APCs. Again, these terms can vary based on the specific agreement your institution has with Frontiers. As such, it's strongly recommended to consult with the appropriate contact person at your institution to understand the specifics of the partnership and to avoid unexpected costs.



What if I’m publishing with authors from other institutions?

The coverage of the partnership typically depends on the role of the authors from the partner institution. If an eligible author from the partner institution is the submitting or corresponding author of the manuscript, the costs would generally be covered, regardless of the affiliations of the co-authors. However, if the submitting or corresponding author is not from the partner institution, the partnership is less likely to cover the costs. This is because most agreements specifically cover papers where an eligible author from the partner institution serves in one of these roles. Please remember that these are broad guidelines, and the specific rules can vary based on the partnership the institution has with Frontiers. Therefore, to get the most accurate information, it is recommended to contact the appropriate person in your institution.

How does the institutional partnership affect my publishing options?

Frontiers' institutional open access agreements offer researchers significant advantages. They cover article publishing charges (APCs), fully or partially, easing financial pressures associated with open access publishing and allowing you to focus on your research.



Since the more time-consuming financial aspects are handled by your institution and Frontiers, the partnership gives you more flexibility to promote efficient knowledge dissemination within the scientific community. Additionally, publishing your research at Frontiers will make you compliant with institutional and funding body requirements for open access publishing, while preserving academic freedom.



As an open access publisher, Frontiers ensures that your work is widely accessible, which can lead to higher citations and greater visibility within your field. As an author, you retain the copyright of your work. This can enable further collaboration and innovation based on your research. Each institutional partnership is based on specific terms and conditions. Consult with the appropriate institutional point of contact to understand your options fully.

Will the institutional partnership affect the quality or rigor of the peer review?

Frontiers' institutional partnership only addresses the financial aspect of the publishing process— specifically, it typically covers the article publishing charges (APCs). The partnership has no impact on the academic and scientific processes involved in publishing, such as the peer-review process. Frontiers maintains a stringent and high-quality peer-review process, which ensures that all articles published in its journals meet the necessary scientific and academic standards. The peer-review process is objective and is not influenced by any financial dealings, including institutional partnerships. Thus, as a researcher, you can be assured that Frontiers's rigorous, fair, and constructive peer-review process remains intact, regardless of whether you're part of a partner institution.

Can I publish multiple articles under the same institutional plan?

Under a Frontiers institutional partnership plan, you are typically allowed to publish multiple articles as long as you remain affiliated with the partner institution, and it continues to maintain the partnership with Frontiers. The specifics, however, can depend on the terms of the agreement between your institution and Frontiers. Such plans are designed to facilitate easier, more cost-effective publishing for institution members across various Frontiers journals. However, it's recommended to confirm the exact terms regarding the number of articles covered under your specific institutional agreement, as these can vary. Keep in mind that regardless of how many articles you publish, each of them will undergo the same high-quality and independent peer-review process that Frontiers is known for.



Are there any restrictions on the journals covered by the partnership?

The institutional partnership usually covers all Frontiers journals. However, the coverage could vary depending on the agreement between Frontiers and your institution. Frontiers hosts numerous journals across a wide range of academic disciplines, and typically, the institutional partnership entitles researchers affiliated with the institution to avail of the benefits across all these journals. However, to ensure a complete understanding of your benefits and limitations, it is advisable to refer to the specific terms and conditions of your institution's partnership agreement with the appropriate institutional representative.

Are there any restrictions on the article types covered by the partnership?

Frontiers institutional partnerships typically cover various article types across various disciplines, allowing researchers to publish different scientific studies. The agreement usually includes original research papers, review articles, and other publications. However, it's important to remember that the specifics could depend on the agreement between Frontiers and your institution. In some cases, there could be limitations on the types of articles covered or the number of articles an author can publish under the agreement. For precise information, you should consult with the appropriate representative at your institution to refer to the specific terms and conditions of your institution's partnership agreement.

What happens if my article is rejected or withdrawn?

If an article is rejected during the peer-review process, it will not affect your institution's partnership agreement with Frontiers. The rigorous peer-review process is designed to maintain the high research standards published in Frontiers journals. It is independent of any institutional agreements. However, it's important to understand that specific terms can vary based on the individual agreement between Frontiers and your institution. For precise information, you should consult with the appropriate representative at your institution to refer to the specific terms and conditions of your institution's partnership agreement.



What support services are provided to authors under an institutional partnership?

Frontiers offers multiple benefits and support services to authors:

Article publishing charges (APCs) coverage: many open access agreements allow for full or partial coverage of APCs, which removes the financial obstacles authors sometimes face when publishing open access.

Dedicated support: authors often have access to dedicated technical and editorial support from the Frontiers team throughout the publication process.

Visibility and outreach: Frontiers collaborates with institutions to improve visibility and outreach for authors and their research, promoting published work across their vast readership and through various media platforms.

Reporting: institutions and authors receive custom analytics on published articles, including reads, downloads, shares, and citations, which can support the evaluation and promotion process.

Training: Frontiers also often provides training and workshops aimed at enhancing publishing practices and sharing knowledge about open science.

Please note that specific support services might differ based on the individual agreement between Frontiers and your institution. Please refer to your institution's agreement or consult your representative for the most accurate information.

If I move to a different institution part-way through submission, will I still be covered?

The institutional agreement's coverage generally depends on your affiliation at the time of submission. If your article was submitted under the partnership agreement with your original institution, then this agreement typically remains applicable even if your affiliation changes during the publication process. However, if the submission process is initiated after moving to a new institution, the terms of the agreement between Frontiers and your new institution would apply. Standard author charges may apply if the new institution does not have a partnership agreement with Frontiers. Again, the specific terms can vary based on the individual agreement between Frontiers and specific institutions. For accurate information, you should refer to the specific terms and conditions of your institution's partnership agreement by consulting with the appropriate representative at your institution.

How does the institutional partnership increase the visibility and impact of my research?

Frontiers, through its institutional partnerships and publishing teams, takes several measures to increase the visibility and impact of your research:

Exposure: official publication in a respected Frontiers journal can significantly boost the visibility of your research. This also means that your work will be indexed in major databases like PubMed and Web of Science, giving it further exposure.

Accessibility: all Frontiers articles are published open access, meaning your work is freely available to anyone worldwide to read, distribute, and cite. This can lead to wider dissemination and increased citations.

Promotion: Frontiers often promotes selected research and authors from partner institutions across its platforms, which include its websites, newsletters, and social media channels, reaching millions of readers worldwide.

Research Topic collaborations: authors are encouraged to lead Research Topics, a unique feature of Frontiers, which are highly visible collections of articles on a specific theme. This can position you as a leader in your field and amplify the reach and impact of your work.

Article-level metrics: updated in real-time, these display high-resolution information about the readership, citations, views, downloads, and Altmetric scores of your article, enabling you to track your research's impact.

By combining all these elements, Frontiers institutional partnerships provide enhanced visibility and potential increased impact for your research.