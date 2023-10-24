University of Kansas supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

Only authors affiliated with the University of Kansas main campus are eligible for funding support. Medical researchers are excluded.

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library .