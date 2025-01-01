Read, publish, and discover.

Your research is changing the world. We’re maximizing its impact by removing barriers to publishing, starting with article publishing charges (APCs) for authors. Our new partnership model with Manchester Metropolitan University (Man Met) makes publishing faster, easier, and free for researchers.

Under this three-year agreement, corresponding authors affiliated with Manchester Metropolitan University will receive unlimited publishing across all Frontiers journals without charge starting January 1, 2025.

Rapidly share your findings , increasing visibility and impact within the academic community and beyond.

Build on your research with new findings, pursue innovative directions, and explore deeper the topics that matter most to you.

Develop your research portfolio and open doors to new career advancements.

Discover how we publish at Frontiers. If you’re ready to publish, check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about the submission process, from choosing a journal to preparing your manuscript.

Are you eligible?

Fees shouldn't get in the way of making an impact. Every decision we make revolves around what's best for researchers. Our flat fee model with Manchester Metropolitan University empowers you to focus on what matters most: disseminating your research, growing your visibility, and expanding your impact.

To be eligible under the partnership ensure:

a Man Met affiliated author is the corresponding author.

the corresponding author uses their Man Met email address.

We partner with your institution with an annual all-inclusive publishing fee. You and your colleagues can submit an unlimited number of manuscripts. Once your article has passed peer review, it’s published with no APCs or invoices.

The right journal for your research

Choosing the right journal is crucial for your research to reach the right audience. At Frontiers, we offer over 220 journals across diverse fields of knowledge. Of these, 72 have a Journal Impact Factor, and 79 have a CiteScore, ensuring your work gets the visibility and recognition it deserves.

Institutions covered by the flat-fee model benefit from unlimited publishing opportunities for their authors, ensuring seamless and unrestricted dissemination of research. We are proud to collaborate with these institutions and funders in advancing open access and fostering accessible, high-quality research for all.

Submitting made simple

We use the latest custom-built technology and AI tools to support you at every stage of the publishing process, from submission to publication – saving you time to spend on more research.

Experience a simplified submission process without administrative barriers to publication.

See your work reach peer review sooner and connect with reviewers to improve your manuscript.

From submission to publication and beyond, our user-friendly platform makes organizing your research and tracking your impact easy.

How to submit as a society journal author?

Frontiers actively promotes and fosters a sustainable shift towards open access for societies through collaboration and the publication of society journals on our platform.

Collaborations between authors and institutions can enhance visibility, credibility, and support for research dissemination. To ensure a seamless submission process, society partner authors must submit their work directly via their selected journal's website. This ensures adherence to the journal's submission guidelines, expedites the peer-review process, and guarantees that the manuscript is considered for publication in a timely manner. Discover if your journal is currently partnering with us.

Not an affiliated author?

We collaborate with hundreds of institutions across the world. If you want to join them, tell your librarian about Frontiers institutional plans - just submit the form below with the details of your open access institutional representative.