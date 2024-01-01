Frequently asked questions

Flat fee agreements for institutions

The landscape of Open Access publishing is constantly evolving, and flat fee agreements are emerging as a compelling solution for institutions. This FAQ page addresses the most frequently asked questions about flat fee agreements at Frontiers. Here, you'll find answers to questions regarding budgeting, coverage, and maximizing the benefits of flat fee agreements for your institution. Whether you're considering implementing a flat fee model or seeking to understand its intricacies, this resource is designed to help you make informed decisions.

What is a flat fee partnership?

A flat fee partnership is an innovative initiative designed to champion open access to scientific research and provide long-term budget security for institutions. Through a single annual payment from participating institutions, research centers and libraries will be enabled to support their affiliated researchers to publish an unlimited number of peer-reviewed articles across all Frontiers journals and Frontiers’ partner journals.

How does the flat fee model work?

The flat fee model involves an upfront payment made by a research institution to a publisher, covering the cost of publishing a predetermined number of articles within a specified time frame, usually a year. This model offers financial predictability for institutions, eliminating individual article processing charges for affiliated researchers during the covered period. The agreement outlines criteria for eligible articles and journals, with potential additional charges for articles exceeding the agreed-upon limit or not meeting specified criteria. While providing cost savings and budgeting simplicity, effective utilization of the flat fee arrangement requires a clear understanding of the terms, and open communication between the institution and publisher ensures a mutually beneficial partnership. Options for renewal or renegotiation at the end of the coverage period provide flexibility for both parties.

What are the basic terms of Frontiers' flat fee agreements?

At Frontiers, we know that not all partner institutions have the same financial resources or funding structures. Our models try to accommodate these differences, providing institutions the flexibility to select a funding approach that suits their financial circumstances and objectives. If you want to know how a flat fee model could benefit your institution and what terms are applicable in your specific situation, please contact our institutional partnerships team.

How is the flat fee calculated?

Flat fee agreement costs are based on forecasts of the number of articles for the agreement year. This formula summarizes the calculation, which considers historical output.



Number of articles in the most recent year​ * (1 + 3 year CAGR) * average Gross APC​

For the most accurate information on how flat fees are calculated, we recommend contacting our institutional partnerships team. They can provide a personalized breakdown of factors considered and how they would apply to your institution.

Are there any limits to the number of articles that can be published under the flat fee agreement?

The limits on the number of articles that can be published under a flat fee agreement depend on the specific terms and conditions outlined in the agreement between the research institution and Frontiers. Flat fee agreements can vary widely, and the limitations may be explicitly stated in the contract. Some flat fee agreements may have a set number of articles covered within a specified time frame, such as a year, while others may provide unlimited publishing for a certain period.

What happens if an institution exceeds the top range of the articles in its current tier?

If an institution exceeds the top range of the articles specified in its current tier under a flat fee agreement, it typically results in additional charges. The flat fee model usually outlines specific terms and conditions regarding the number of articles covered within each tier. However, depending on the agreement, there might be room for negotiation, including the readjustment of the flat fee agreement terms to accommodate your institution's needs better.

Are there any additional services included in the flat fee?

Including additional services in a flat fee partnership varies based on the specific terms negotiated between the research institution and Frontiers. While the primary focus of flat fee agreements is on covering the cost of publishing articles within a specified time frame, supplementary services may or may not be part of the arrangement. Institutions should carefully review the terms of the agreement to understand the extent of services covered by the flat fee and, if necessary, seek clarification. For more information, please contact our institutional partnerships team.

How does Frontiers recognize eligible authors?

Frontiers recognizes eligible authors from partner institutions through the institutional email address used during manuscript submission. When uploading your manuscript, you should use your institutional email address associated with the partnership. Frontiers’ system will automatically recognize these email domains, allowing for the benefits of the partnership agreement, such as waived or discounted Article Publishing Charges, to be applied.

Once your manuscript is submitted, it is processed normally, regardless of fee arrangements. Once the article is editorially accepted, the final invoice is adjusted according to the partnership agreement and sent to the designated payer, typically the library or research office.

Can an institution opt out of a flat fee partnership?

Whether an institution can opt out of a flat fee partnership depends on the terms and conditions specified in the agreement between the institution and Frontiers. In general, flat fee partnerships are contractual agreements, and the ability to opt out or terminate the partnership may be governed by the provisions outlined in the contract.

How is the value for money guaranteed?

Value for money in a flat fee partnership is ensured by a clear understanding of the services covered, including the number of articles and eligible journals specified in the agreement. Predictability in costs aids institutions in budgeting and financial planning, while the inclusion of additional services, such as open access provisions and promotion, contributes to the overall value. The flexibility to negotiate terms and customize the agreement allows institutions to align the partnership with their goals and budget constraints. Ongoing monitoring and evaluation ensure that the delivered services meet expectations, contributing to the perception of satisfactory value for the flat fee investment. Ultimately, value for money is contingent on the alignment between the services provided, and the institution's publishing needs within the established financial framework.

What is Frontiers’ stance on transformative agreements?

At Frontiers, all our publications are accessible for free by anyone anywhere in the world from the day of publication. Transformative agreements – if truly transformative – would be an effective instrument to support the transition to OA. But to do so, there are key transformative elements that must be present. For an agreement to be considered as “transformative”, it must contain binding conditions or mechanisms that (1) guarantee the full transition to 100% OA within a defined, short timeframe and (2) guarantee that the process cannot be easily reversed or cancelled at the end of the contractual period. Presently, agreements of this type tie up large sums of public funding, but they do not provide full OA to all the publishers’ content, and they do not contain a binding commitment to do so within a defined period. Read the position paper here.

How does the Frontiers’ flat fee model compare to a transformative agreement?

Transformative agreements seem like a step in the right direction, but they still involve institutions paying for subscriptions and APCs, and the transition to full open access is slow. Flat fee agreements, on the other hand, offer a more direct solution. Institutions pay a single annual fee for unlimited open access publishing, all articles are immediately open access, and researchers regain control over their work. This model is more cost-efficient, accelerates the shift to full open access, and removes financial barriers for researchers, making it a better option for the open access publishing industry.

How can an institution discuss partnership options or learn more about a potential flat fee agreement?

If you are interested in partnership options or want to learn more about a potential flat fee agreement, reach out to the Frontiers institutional partnerships team. Our team is eager to work closely with institutions around the globe to support and simplify the process of publishing open access. You can also visit our website for more information.