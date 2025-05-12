Institutional partnerships

Frontiers at the forefront of research integrity: championing trust and transparency at Convegno delle Stelline 2025

At Italy’s premier conference on libraries and scholarly communication, Convegno delle Stelline, Frontiers took a leading role in shaping the national conversation on research integrity and open access. With institutions across the country increasingly seeking collaborative, systemic solutions, Frontiers hosted two workshops - one exploring the evolving ethics of research, and the other showcasing their new Insights Platform, a data-driven dashboard designed to support libraries and institutional decision-makers.