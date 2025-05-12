2 news posts
Institutional partnerships
12 May 2025
Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city
Lausanne-based open access publisher Frontiers is pleased to be the main sponsor of the 2025 LIBER Conference, taking place this summer in the open access publisher’s home city.
Institutional partnerships
07 Apr 2025
Frontiers at the forefront of research integrity: championing trust and transparency at Convegno delle Stelline 2025
At Italy’s premier conference on libraries and scholarly communication, Convegno delle Stelline, Frontiers took a leading role in shaping the national conversation on research integrity and open access. With institutions across the country increasingly seeking collaborative, systemic solutions, Frontiers hosted two workshops - one exploring the evolving ethics of research, and the other showcasing their new Insights Platform, a data-driven dashboard designed to support libraries and institutional decision-makers.